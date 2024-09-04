Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Out-Of-Favor Star Likely To Stay At Old Trafford

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to stay put at Old Trafford. According to Romano, the Red Devils are not in talks with any club over the Dane’s transfer.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Christian Eriksen Exit Links

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United over the summer. According to reports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not see him as an integral part of the team and the club is eager to move him on.

La Liga outfit Real Betis emerged as a contender for Eriksen’s services, but those links have cooled over the last week. And in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano suggested nothing new would materialize this summer. The Italian journalist revealed:

Despite rumors, it’s completely quiet now around Christian Eriksen. It was never close with Real Betis; they explored this possibility when Tottenham were not giving the green light for Giovani Lo Celso but then the deal happened and the Eriksen move was almost impossible on both the player and club side.”

Eriksen’s Agent Confident His Client Will Get Minutes at Manchester United This Season

Eriksen was on the Manchester United bench in 10 of the last 17 matches of the 2023-24 season. Things could be even direr this season, with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo poised to keep Eriksen out of the starting XI. However, the 32-year-old is not throwing in the towel just yet, with his agent Martin Schoots claiming Eriksen only has eyes for Man Utd.

Speaking on Het Nieuwsblad, Eriksen said (via The Mirror):

There has already been interest from various sides in Christian, but he will stay at United. There were options in the Arab world, Turkey, and MLS, but they were rejected in advance because Chris and his family wanted to stay in Western Europe.

Has been informal contact with Anderlecht. Never more than that. Ajax enquired in January, but that was too early, and the question was not asked this summer. So that wasn’t an item. There was another Dutch club that contacted us, but that was not an option.”

He concluded by adding:

He’s confident that he’ll get enough playing minutes. Manchester United will play every three days in the coming months, so Eriksen will still be important for United.

Eriksen, who has only played four minutes this season — in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool — has featured in 73 games for United since joining in 2022. He has scored thrice and provided 13 assists for the Red Devils.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr.
Soccer

LATEST “We have a very large margin for evolution” – Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr. Claims Spain Must Beat Racism To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Suggests Out-Of-Favor Star Likely To Stay At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to stay put at Old Trafford. According to Romano, the Red Devils are not in talks…

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“They’re challengers now” – Micah Richards Backs Liverpool To Fight Manchester City & Arsenal For Premier League Title
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024

Former England international Micah Richards has claimed Liverpool has what it takes to battle reigning champions Manchester City and top contenders Arsenal for the 2024-25 Premier League title. The Merseysiders…

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez Playing For Inter Miami
Soccer
“You’re unique, Luis Suarez” – Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi Pays Emotional Tribute After Uruguayan’s International Retirement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Leny Yoro
Soccer
Top 10 Most Expensive Signings Of The 2024-25 Summer Transfer Window: Manchester United New Boy Leny Yoro Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 04 2024
Ivan Toney
Soccer
How Much Will Ivan Toney’s Lucrative Al-Ahli Contract Earn The Englishman Per Week?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 03 2024
Trossard
Soccer
Arsenal Reject £35million Saudi League Bid For Leandro Trossard: ‘He Is Not For Sale’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 02 2024
Arrow to top