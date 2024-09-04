Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to stay put at Old Trafford. According to Romano, the Red Devils are not in talks with any club over the Dane’s transfer.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Christian Eriksen Exit Links

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United over the summer. According to reports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not see him as an integral part of the team and the club is eager to move him on.

La Liga outfit Real Betis emerged as a contender for Eriksen’s services, but those links have cooled over the last week. And in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano suggested nothing new would materialize this summer. The Italian journalist revealed:

“Despite rumors, it’s completely quiet now around Christian Eriksen. It was never close with Real Betis; they explored this possibility when Tottenham were not giving the green light for Giovani Lo Celso but then the deal happened and the Eriksen move was almost impossible on both the player and club side.”

Eriksen’s Agent Confident His Client Will Get Minutes at Manchester United This Season

Eriksen was on the Manchester United bench in 10 of the last 17 matches of the 2023-24 season. Things could be even direr this season, with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo poised to keep Eriksen out of the starting XI. However, the 32-year-old is not throwing in the towel just yet, with his agent Martin Schoots claiming Eriksen only has eyes for Man Utd.

Speaking on Het Nieuwsblad, Eriksen said (via The Mirror):

“There has already been interest from various sides in Christian, but he will stay at United. There were options in the Arab world, Turkey, and MLS, but they were rejected in advance because Chris and his family wanted to stay in Western Europe.

“Has been informal contact with Anderlecht. Never more than that. Ajax enquired in January, but that was too early, and the question was not asked this summer. So that wasn’t an item. There was another Dutch club that contacted us, but that was not an option.”

He concluded by adding:

“He’s confident that he’ll get enough playing minutes. Manchester United will play every three days in the coming months, so Eriksen will still be important for United.”

Eriksen, who has only played four minutes this season — in a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool — has featured in 73 games for United since joining in 2022. He has scored thrice and provided 13 assists for the Red Devils.