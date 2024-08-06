Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly causing frustration among club chiefs. Wan-Bissaka is supposedly demanding a mega payout to leave Old Trafford in the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

Manchester United Wants to Sell Wan-Bissaka To Fund Defensive Signings

After finishing outside the top four in the 2023-24 Premier League season, INEOS-led Manchester United is determined to perform a deep clean and build from scratch. The club is looking to offload every player it deems surplus and bring in individuals who can help them keep pace with their Premier League rivals.

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United does not see Wan-Bissaka as an integral part of its squad. So, they are working as fast as possible to finalize his departure. West Ham United has reportedly shown the most interest in signing the 26-year-old and is prepared to pay a handsome £18 million ($22.88 million) fee for his services.

Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly wants to use the funds received from Wan-Bissaka’s sale to bring in defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Wan-Bissaka Not Prepared To Leave Without A Payout

Manchester United and West Ham United already have complete agreement over the transfer fee for Wan-Bissaka. The transfer will go through as soon as the English defender green-lights it. However, as things stand, Wan-Bissaka is showing no signs of going quietly.

The former Crystal Palace right-back is reportedly open to joining West Ham United. However, as per journalist Matt Hughes, Wan-Bissaka is demanding a multi-million-pound payout from Manchester United to leave this summer. Additionally, West Ham United is in no position to meet his wage demands. So, if Wan-Bissaka does not agree to reduce his wages, the Hammers will have no option but to drop out of the race.

West Ham is asking United to give Wan-Bissaka a sizable chunk of the £18 million ($22.88 million) it will receive in transfer fees. Man Utd, however, is reluctant, as it intends to use said funds to sign new players.

According to reports, Manchester United has already agreed personal terms with De Ligt and Mazraoui. Bayern Munich is demanding a modest £60 million for the defensive duo, but United cannot meet the valuation without selling Wan-Bissaka.