Soccer

Matthijs de Ligt Growing Angry With Bayern Munich Over Manchester United Move

Author image
Jack Bellamy
Junior Writer
2 min read
de Ligt
de Ligt

Manchester United’s summer window could keep getting better with the signing of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt. 

What’s going on with de Ligt?

Talks are currently taking place between Manchester United and Bayern Munich in an effort to bolster the Red Devils’ defense.

There is an agreement on personal terms between de Ligt and Manchester United, but the club is hesitant to pay £42m for the 24-year-old, despite spending £52m on Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is considered to be of a lower profile.

Manchester United has made an initial offer of £30m plus £5m in add-ons, but Bayern Munich is dissatisfied with the proposal, given that de Ligt still has three years remaining on his contract.

De Ligt believes that Bayern Munich’s asking price is excessive, especially since the club had previously indicated that they would accept a lower fee.

If Manchester United truly wishes to secure de Ligt’s signature, they will need to increase their offer, as Bayern Munich are likely to walk away from the negotiations otherwise.

de Ligt’s redemption chance

During his time at Ajax, de Ligt was considered a promising young center back with the potential to become world-class. The idea of forming a Dutch partnership with Virgil Van Dijk was thrilling for fans of the Netherlands.

In his last season at Ajax, de Ligt was named captain at just 19 years old, a remarkable achievement. He led Ajax to the Eredivisie title, but their Champions League journey came to a disappointing end in the semi-finals when they squandered a 3-0 aggregate lead against Tottenham Hotspur.

After moving to Juventus the following season, de Ligt faced challenges and struggled to replicate his Ajax form. Eventually, he was transferred to Bayern Munich.

Despite his difficulties, de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich did not yield the desired results, and he spent most of the recent Euros campaign on the bench for the Netherlands.

A potential move to Old Trafford presents de Ligt with a fresh opportunity to showcase his abilities. At 24 years old, he still has much to offer, and this transfer could be the breakthrough he needs.

Author image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy
Author Image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati Doubtful For US Tour After Picking Up Training Injury

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Chelsea Midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Soccer
“Good guy, good person, good human being” – Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Defends Enzo Fernandez Amid Racism Row, Dismisses Rumors Of Internal Conflict
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid racism row, calling him a “good human being.” He also claimed there would not…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Assures Chelsea & Manchester United Are Not In The Running For 28-Year-Old Transfer Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered a piece of reassuring news for Arsenal and their supporters, saying Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are not interested in signing Gunners’…

Manchester United Target De Ligt
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What Is Keeping Man Utd From Completing Matthijs de Ligt Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris 2024 Olympics Image
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Players In Paris Olympics 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Presentation
Soccer
10 Highest-Paid Players In La Liga For 2024-25 Season: 2 Barcelona Stars Earn More Than Real Madrid Newboy Kylian Mbappe
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 24 2024
Paris Olympics
Soccer
Men’s Soccer In Paris Olympics 2024: All You Need To Know
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 23 2024
Arrow to top