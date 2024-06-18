Soccer

“Feels like more of a U21 squad than a senior one” – Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes Critical Of England’s Performance In UEFA EURO Win Over Serbia

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Boss Gareth Southgate
England Boss Gareth Southgate

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered a brutal assessment of England’s performance in the 1-0 victory over Serbia in their UEFA EURO 2024 opener. Scholes claimed the Three Lions did not play like a “senior” side, adding that the excellent work they had done in the previous tournaments had gone to waste.

England Produced A Subdued Performance Over Serbia In EURO 2024 Opener

One of the tournament favorites England claimed a 1-0 victory over Serbia in their Group C opener on Sunday night (June 16). Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham scored a thumping header to fire Gareth Southgate’s side into the lead in the 13th minute. While Bellingham was at his sensational best, most of his teammates failed to live up to expectations, including Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden and European Golden Shoe winner Harry Kane.

While Foden could not register even a single shot throughout the 90 minutes, Kane failed to beat the Serbia goalkeeper from close range in the 78th minute. Serbia nearly restored parity in the 83rd minute when Dusan Vlahovic dispatched a left-footed piledriver toward the goal. English stopper Jordan Pickford made a superb save to keep his team in front.

Paul Scholes Is Wary Of England’s Chances In EURO 2024

Uploading an Instagram Story after England’s narrow win over Serbia, Scholes claimed the team looked more like an Under-21 side, suggesting Southgate made a mistake by leaving Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish out of his final EURO squad.

The ex-England international opined:

Taking a bit of stick after last night, can’t help but feel the hard work from previous tournaments has been wasted. Some brilliantly talented young players but it feels like more of a U21 squad than a senior one.

Rashford or Grealish coming on for 20/30 minutes at the end brings speed or ball retention, don’t think we had either. Anyway, fingers crossed they improve and win it.”

Thanks to Denmark’s draw with Slovenia, the narrow win was enough for England to claim the top spot in Group C. Another victory against Denmark on Thursday (June 20) will secure their passage into the Round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashord Earns More Than Kylian Mbappe
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Set Marcus Rashford’s Price Tag Amid Interest From Barcelona

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Jorginho Italy Star
Soccer
“Both teams will want to keep possession” – Arsenal Star Jorginho Reveals How Italy Will Try To Beat In-Form Spain In Upcoming EURO Meeting
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024

Arsenal and Italy star Jorginho has discussed how his team are planning to beat Spain in their upcoming UEFA EURO 2024 Group B meeting. The defensive midfielder believes the Azzurri…

England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“Feels like more of a U21 squad than a senior one” – Manchester United Icon Paul Scholes Critical Of England’s Performance In UEFA EURO Win Over Serbia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has delivered a brutal assessment of England’s performance in the 1-0 victory over Serbia in their UEFA EURO 2024 opener. Scholes claimed the Three Lions…

Copa America Trophy
Soccer
Copa America: 5 Most Successful Nations In The Competition’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Emil Forsberg
Soccer
5 Fastest Goals In UEFA EURO History: Emil Forsberg’s Strike Against Poland Is In 3rd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Kylian Mbappe Broke His Nose In France Win Over Austria
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: Austria 0-1 France – Kylian Mbappe’s Nasty Nose Injury Sours Les Bleus’ Slender Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Hero
Soccer
EURO 2024: Portugal vs Czechia – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Arrow to top