Report: Manchester United Registers Interest in Top Real Madrid Target

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United to Battle Real Madrid
Manchester United to Battle Real Madrid

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The sought-after Canada international sees his current deal expire on June 30, 2025.

Manchester United Sets Sights on Real Madrid Target

Record 20-time English champions Manchester United have been struggling to capture their best form since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. There have been a few encouraging spells, but they have not amounted to anything, with the Red Devils failing to win either the Premier League title or the UEFA Champions League trophy in the last 11 years. Man Utd is hoping for better days under minority stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is overseeing all soccer operations at the club.

As part of the rebuild, the Premier League outfit is trying to capture young and gifted individuals. And according to Sky Sports Germany’s reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s Davies has captured their attention. The Red Devils have made the 23-year-old their transfer target for the summer of 2025 and have already gathered the necessary information about him. However, they do not fancy their chances of signing him ahead of reigning European champions Real Madrid.

Alphonso Davies Has Reportedly Agreed Terms with Los Blancos

Real Madrid has been keeping a close eye on Davies for well over a year. They were expected to make a move for him in the summer transfer window itself, but Ferland Mendy’s impressive form compelled the club to reconsider. The All-Whites remain very much interested in signing Davies, and as per Defensa Central, they have already reached a verbal agreement with him. Like former Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Davies will also run down his contract in Bavaria and will join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

He will reportedly sign a five-year deal with the 15-time European champions. His salary will be close to the likes of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper currently earns around €15,000,000 ($16,261,220) per year at Real Madrid.

Davies will be free to officially sign a pre-agreement with Real Madrid in the winter transfer window, starting January 1, 2025.

Sushan Chakraborty

