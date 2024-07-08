Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Erik ten Hag Has Been Regularly Calling Joshua Zirkzee Ahead Of Potential Transfer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag

Premier League powerhouse Manchester United are eyeing a move for Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, coach Erik ten Hag wants Zirkzee in his ranks and has been calling him regularly to convince him of the project he is developing at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eager to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season and have identified Zirkzee as a person of interest. The 23-year-old operates as a center-forward for Serie A club Bologna and enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign, scoring 11 times and providing five assists in 34 appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee Closing On A Move To Manchester United, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United manager Ten Hag wants Zirkzee in his squad for the 2024-25 season, and the club are reportedly prepared to activate the €40 million ($43.35 million) release clause in the striker’s contract to get their coach his man. AC Milan are also in the running for Zirkzee’s service, but they are not ready to pay a big commission to the player’s agents.

Shedding light on the Zirkzee saga, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

I can confirm that Joshua Zirkzee remains an important target, he’s high on their list. Between Friday and Saturday, there were new contacts between United and the agents of Zirkzee. So, what’s the situation? We know Zirkzee has been on United’s list and that the €40m release clause is there – it’s valid until August, so United have time, but the internal decision will be crucial.

United are now advancing in talks with Zirkzee and his agent. Zirkzee already reached an agreement with AC Milan, and Man United would match that proposal with similar numbers, but Milan don’t want to pay the big commission, while United are prepared to meet that number.”

Romano also confirmed Ten Hag was constantly talking with Zirkzee but some of the other bigwigs were still mulling the move over.

The Italian journalist added:

Erik ten Hag wants the player and has been calling Zirkzee on a regular basis, but then other key figures at Old Trafford will also have to decide, such as key figures deciding on transfers like Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell. So, the internal discussion is ongoing, and it’s up to them now to decide if they want to proceed with Zirkzee or go for another player.

As per Transfermarkt, Zirkzee is currently worth €50 million ($54.19 million). His contract with the club expires in June 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Spain vs France
Soccer

LATEST EURO 2024 Semi-Finals: Spain vs France – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Nico Williams Could Join Barcelona
Soccer
“I like him a lot” – President Joan Laporta Claims Barcelona Have The Means To Sign Nico Williams This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed his club have the economic means to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window. Laporta has revealed Barca will soon…

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer
“It was very difficult for me” – Chelsea Star Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tactics
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has taken a thinly veiled dig at Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics during his one-season at Stamford Bridge. Caicedo claimed the manager always instructed him to run and…

Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Erik ten Hag Has Been Regularly Calling Joshua Zirkzee Ahead Of Potential Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid May Not Have To Wait Until 2025 To Sign Long-Term Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
European Championship Trophy
Soccer
5 Standout Performers In EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Leading EURO Assist Provider
Soccer
10 Key Stat Leaders After EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals: Portugal Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo Has Had The Most Shots
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Arrow to top