Premier League powerhouse Manchester United are eyeing a move for Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window. According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, coach Erik ten Hag wants Zirkzee in his ranks and has been calling him regularly to convince him of the project he is developing at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eager to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season and have identified Zirkzee as a person of interest. The 23-year-old operates as a center-forward for Serie A club Bologna and enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign, scoring 11 times and providing five assists in 34 appearances.

Joshua Zirkzee Closing On A Move To Manchester United, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United manager Ten Hag wants Zirkzee in his squad for the 2024-25 season, and the club are reportedly prepared to activate the €40 million ($43.35 million) release clause in the striker’s contract to get their coach his man. AC Milan are also in the running for Zirkzee’s service, but they are not ready to pay a big commission to the player’s agents.

Shedding light on the Zirkzee saga, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside:

“I can confirm that Joshua Zirkzee remains an important target, he’s high on their list. Between Friday and Saturday, there were new contacts between United and the agents of Zirkzee. So, what’s the situation? We know Zirkzee has been on United’s list and that the €40m release clause is there – it’s valid until August, so United have time, but the internal decision will be crucial.

“United are now advancing in talks with Zirkzee and his agent. Zirkzee already reached an agreement with AC Milan, and Man United would match that proposal with similar numbers, but Milan don’t want to pay the big commission, while United are prepared to meet that number.”

Romano also confirmed Ten Hag was constantly talking with Zirkzee but some of the other bigwigs were still mulling the move over.

The Italian journalist added:

“Erik ten Hag wants the player and has been calling Zirkzee on a regular basis, but then other key figures at Old Trafford will also have to decide, such as key figures deciding on transfers like Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell. So, the internal discussion is ongoing, and it’s up to them now to decide if they want to proceed with Zirkzee or go for another player.”

As per Transfermarkt, Zirkzee is currently worth €50 million ($54.19 million). His contract with the club expires in June 2026.