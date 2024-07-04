Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has signed a new contract with the Red Devils, as the Dutchman stays on at least another year.

While Ten Hag will stay, Marcus Rashford is expected to leave the club this summer.

Erik Ten Hag Signs New Deal

There was speculation at the end of last season over whether or not Ten Hag would be staying at Manchester United next year, with rumours circulating that the manager could be sacked after the FA Cup final.

But United shocked everyone when they beat bitter rivals Manchester City in the final and Ten Hag secured his second trophy in as many years at the club.

After a summer filled with speculation surrounding the manager role at United, Ten Hag was finally offered a contract extension that will keep the Dutchman at the club until at least 2026.

Despite success in Manchester over the last two years, Ten Hag has made his intentions clear for the future: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.”

It is only a matter of weeks before Ten Hag will begin work on pre-season, but one of Manchester United’s most familiar faces may not be there.

Marcus Rashford Eying Up Exit

There has been plenty of public disagreements between Rashford and Ten Hag during the Dutchman’s two years in charge and a new contract for the manager could force a move for the forward.

Marcus Rashford struggled in Manchester during the 2023/24 Premier League season and with just seven goals in 33 league appearances, the winger struggled to get minutes.

People want to know what Man Utd means to me!♥️ pic.twitter.com/XNBNxnKN66 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2024

Things turned toxic last year between United fans and their starboy, as Rashford was even dragged away by teammates from a heated debate at Old Trafford with a fan in the stands ahead of a match.

With no call-up to the England squad this summer and reduced minutes for United last year, Rashford could seek a move away from Manchester in an attempt to revive his career.

United are reportedly open to offers for Rashford this summer, with PSG the leading contenders to sign the Englishman over Arsenal who could make a surprise move for the out of favour star.