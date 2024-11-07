Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future after the appointment of permanent head coach Ruben Amorim. The Italian journalist believes interim boss Nistelrooy has not had a chat with Amorim, meaning it is still unclear whether or not the Dutchman will continue at the club.

Former Manchester United striker Nistelrooy joined as Erik ten Hag’s assistant coach at the start of the 2024-25 season. Following Ten Hag’s dismissal at the end of October, Nistelrooy understandably became Man Utd’s interim manager. In his first game in charge, Nistelrooy oversaw a thumping 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, he debuted with a respectable 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Man Utd never intended to give Nistelrooy a permanent position, no matter the result, and on November 1, the club made it official, appointing Amorim as the new manager. In the official statement, the Red Devils confirmed that Amorim will officially take charge on November 11.

Fabrizio Romano Says Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United Future Is Still Uncertain

Amorim’s appointment has left Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future up in the air, with the Dutchman saying he has not had a chance to speak with the new permanent manager.

Here is what Romano said about the saga on his YouTube channel (via UTD District):

“I wanted to tell you that today in the press conference, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, the interim manager of Manchester United, said the truth.

“Van Nistelrooy never had any contact so far with Ruben Amorim. It is the reality. It’s not just Van Nistelrooy speaking in public just to protect the relationship. No. There are no contacts ongoing. And Ruben Amorim wants to make a decision in the next days on the staff and what he wants to do with Van Nistelrooy.”

He added:

“So at the moment, it is not guaranteed that Van Nistelrooy will stay at Manchester United as part of the staff with Ruben Amorim. Van Nistelrooy said in public and in private that he’s open to staying, is open to helping Manchester United in any position, but on Ruben Amorim’s side, he hasn’t called Van Nistelrooy so far.

“And so there is a possibility to part ways between Manchester United and Van Nistelrooy, who was obviously part of the coaching staff wanted by Erik ten Hag in the summer. So let’s see what happens there. But it’s not guaranteed, from what I’m told, that Van Nistelrooy will be part of the staff with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.”

Nistelrooy still has two games left to manage in his interim spell. Under his tutelage, United will first take on PAOK in the Europa League (November 7) and then Leicester City (November 10) in the Premier League.