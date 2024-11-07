Soccer

Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What’s Next for Ruud van Nistelrooy After Ruben Amorim’s Appointment

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager
Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future after the appointment of permanent head coach Ruben Amorim. The Italian journalist believes interim boss Nistelrooy has not had a chat with Amorim, meaning it is still unclear whether or not the Dutchman will continue at the club.

Former Manchester United striker Nistelrooy joined as Erik ten Hag’s assistant coach at the start of the 2024-25 season. Following Ten Hag’s dismissal at the end of October, Nistelrooy understandably became Man Utd’s interim manager. In his first game in charge, Nistelrooy oversaw a thumping 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, he debuted with a respectable 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Man Utd never intended to give Nistelrooy a permanent position, no matter the result, and on November 1, the club made it official, appointing Amorim as the new manager. In the official statement, the Red Devils confirmed that Amorim will officially take charge on November 11.

Fabrizio Romano Says Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United Future Is Still Uncertain

Amorim’s appointment has left Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future up in the air, with the Dutchman saying he has not had a chance to speak with the new permanent manager.

Here is what Romano said about the saga on his YouTube channel (via UTD District):

I wanted to tell you that today in the press conference, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, the interim manager of Manchester United, said the truth.

Van Nistelrooy never had any contact so far with Ruben Amorim. It is the reality. It’s not just Van Nistelrooy speaking in public just to protect the relationship. No. There are no contacts ongoing. And Ruben Amorim wants to make a decision in the next days on the staff and what he wants to do with Van Nistelrooy.

He added:

So at the moment, it is not guaranteed that Van Nistelrooy will stay at Manchester United as part of the staff with Ruben Amorim. Van Nistelrooy said in public and in private that he’s open to staying, is open to helping Manchester United in any position, but on Ruben Amorim’s side, he hasn’t called Van Nistelrooy so far.

And so there is a possibility to part ways between Manchester United and Van Nistelrooy, who was obviously part of the coaching staff wanted by Erik ten Hag in the summer. So let’s see what happens there. But it’s not guaranteed, from what I’m told, that Van Nistelrooy will be part of the staff with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

Nistelrooy still has two games left to manage in his interim spell. Under his tutelage, United will first take on PAOK in the Europa League (November 7) and then Leicester City (November 10) in the Premier League.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool and Manchester City Coaches
Soccer

LATEST “Foreign managers are getting better jobs” – Graeme Souness Says English Managers Would Be Just As Successful at Liverpool and Manchester City

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Southampton Hexis Partnership
Soccer
Southampton Partners Up With Nutrition Experts Hexis to Get Out of Premier League Rut
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024

Premier League side Southampton FC has teamed up with one of the leading nutrition brands Hexis to enhance players’ performance. The move comes amid Southampton’s turbulent start to the 2024-25…

Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United Interim Manager
Soccer
Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano Reveals What’s Next for Ruud van Nistelrooy After Ruben Amorim’s Appointment
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United future after the appointment of permanent head coach Ruben Amorim. The Italian journalist believes interim…

UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top 5 Performers from Matchday 4
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Arsenal Lose to Inter Milan
Soccer
Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Slams Referees After Gunners Fall to First Champions League Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 07 2024
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
“I want him now” – Rio Ferdinand Hails Would-Be Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim, Says Pep Guardiola ‘Will Be Scared’ of His Impact
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 06 2024
Real Madrid Man Vinicius Jr. Is One of the Leading Assist Providers
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Vinicius Jr. Transfer Rumors Amid Links With Man Utd, Chelsea, and PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 06 2024
Arrow to top