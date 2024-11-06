Being relegated is the worst thing that can happen to a soccer team. The relegated team suffers an immediate budget cut and sees most of their promising players jump ship, making it harder to return to the top flight.

Unfortunately, relegation is part and parcel of life in Europe. In the list below, we will take a look at five teams that are likely to be in the danger zone this season. Continue reading to meet five teams with the fewest Points Per Game (PPG) in the top five European leagues this season.

#5 Ipswich Town (Premier League): 0.5 PPG

Newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town has been struggling to keep pace with the more experienced teams in the division this season. Their gameplay has been entertaining, but they have yet to find a way to be more clinical in the final third. As a result, Ipswich Town has only secured five points from 10 games (0.5 PPG), slumping to 18th place in the rankings. The Tractor Boys are still searching for their first win, as they have drawn five matches and lost five in the league.

Ipswich Town’s heaviest defeat of the season came on Matchday 2, as Manchester City secured a thumping 4-1 victory.

#4 Montpellier (Ligue 1): 0.4 PPG

French outfit Montpellier has endured a challenging start to the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. They have amassed just four points from 10 matches in the French top-flight, averaging 0.4 PPG. Montpellier, who are in 18th place in Ligue 1, have won one game, drawn one, and lost eight.

Their only victory, a 3-2 win, came against Auxerre in September. Meanwhile, their heaviest loss came against Paris Saint-Germain on August 24, with them succumbing to a demoralizing 6-0 defeat.

#3 Southampton (Premier League): 0.40 PPG

Southampton has picked up four points from 10 Premier League matches this season. The Saints have won one game, drawn one, and lost eight games to attain a PPG of 0.4. Southampton suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at home to Manchester United in September. The Red Devils produced one of their best performances of the season and came away with a 3-0 victory.

Southampton, 19th in the rankings, returns to Premier League action with a clash with relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 9.

#2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League): 0.30 PPG

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been the worst team in the Premier League this season, having averaged a mere 0.30 points across 10 matches. Wolves, currently 20th in the league with three points, are still searching for their first win this season, having drawn three games and lost seven.

Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered their worst defeat against Chelsea back in August. The Blues completely outplayed the hosts at the Molineux Stadium, coming away with a 6-2 victory.

#1 VfL Bochum (Bundesliga): 0.11 PPG

Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum has been all over the place this season. Bochum has participated in nine Bundesliga games so far, drawing one and losing eight. With just one point on the board (0.11 PPG), Bochum sits at the bottom of the German top-flight rankings.

Dieter Hecking, who replaced Markus Feldhoff as Bochum’s manager earlier in November, has a monumental task at hand. The former Wolfsburg coach will lead his team for the first time in the clash with Bayer Leverkusen on November 9.