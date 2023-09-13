Soccer

Manchester United Confirm World-Record Sponsorship Deal With Qualcomm

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane

Premier League giants Manchester United have struck a massive deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm. As part of the deal, the Red Devils will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon logo on their home, away, and third shirts for both men’s and women’s teams.

Since starting to accept front-of-shirt sponsorships in 1982, United have sported logos of Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, AON, Chevrolet, and TeamViewer.

Manchester United Strike Record-Breaking Deal With Qualcomm

The most popular soccer club in England, Manchester United, currently sport TeamViewer’s logo in front of their shirts. According to reports, Qualcomm will be paying a staggering £60 million ($74.78 million) per year to snag the spot for their ‘Snapdragon’ moniker next season. According to The Athletic, the new collaboration would last for at least three years.

This will make it the biggest front-of-shirt deal in soccer history, eclipsing Real Madrid’s contract with Fly Emirates. United’s current deal with TeamViewer is worth a handsome £47 million ($58.58 million) per year.

Announcing the new front-of-shirt deal with Qualcomm, a company they already collaborate with, Manchester United said (via Reuters):

Manchester United has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club’s famous shirt.

Qualcomm Technologies is already a global partner of Manchester United, promoting its Snapdragon brand. Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United’s front-of-shirt partner from the start of the 2024-25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams.

In July, the Mancunians extended their shirt sponsorship deal with German giants Adidas. According to reports, that deal is worth a massive £900 million ($1121.71 million).

Qualcomm Deal To Help United Fight For Premier League

Manchester United are eager to sign top players and re-establish themselves as one of the best teams in England. To do so, they not only need to contend with their crosstown rivals Manchester City but also with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who have made quite a splash in the transfer market lately.

The Red Devils currently have a good enough squad, but they do not have as many match-winners a team may need to go the distance. According to talkSPORT, they are aiming to make four big signings in the 2024-25 summer transfer window, and the funds received from the Qualcomm deal would give them a timely boost.

