Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed it is not news when Manchester United and Arsenal spend big on players, but it is when the Cityzens do. He also admitted he was concerned about the Gunners and the Red Devils, as they had greatly improved their squads over the summer.

Manchester United & Arsenal Have Outspend Manchester City This Summer

After a difficult second season under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United is looking to return to the top-four race in 2024-25. The 20-time English champions, who finished eighth in the Premier League rankings last season, have announced their intention by signing two highly-rated players.

The Mancunians initially signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for a £36 million ($46 million) fee before adding £52 million ($68 million) defender Leny Yoro to their squad days later. According to reports, United is also working on signing Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Arsenal, meanwhile, had a slower start to the summer. Until late July, it had only made David Raya’s loan move permanent from Brentford for £27 million ($34.4 million). Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side has roped in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in a £42 million ($54 million) deal.

Usually criticized for spending big money on players, Manchester City has disbursed significantly less than the aforementioned duo. Savinho, who could cost £35 million ($45 million) including add-ons, has been the English champions’ only summer addition.

Pep Guardiola Bemoans Double Standards When It Comes To Transfer Spendings

When asked to comment on Manchester United and Arsenal’s big-money moves in the summer transfer window, Guardiola accused the media of exhibiting double standards. He said (via GOAL):

“Yes, many years they have done it [spent big]. Many years but it’s not news. It’s just when City spend money. Of course, I am concerned for many years [about] how good they are. Because every year they are better and getting better. You see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season, I saw the game against [Bayer] Leverkusen [4-1 win] – they are on fire. Every year looks more difficult; United will be back, you know? They bought players and everyone wants the crown that we have [had] for four years.”

Manchester City begin their campaign with the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester United on Saturday, August 10. They will meet Arsenal in the Premier League on September 22.