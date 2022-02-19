Lucky 15 tips: Four horses to back on Sunday from Newbury and Musselburgh

We have racing across the UK and Ireland from Navan, Newbury, and Musselburgh and seek out 4 chances from 21 races in total.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out today’s horse racing tips

Lucky 15 tips today – Sunday 19th February

Here are our four best tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Burn The Evidence @ SP with bet365 13:35 Musselburgh

It’s usually worth noting when trainer Gordon Elliot sends a runner to this track, in particular in Novice Hurdle races. His last two wins from his last two races implied he is improving quickly and he can prove his trainers justification that the long journey from where he is based is justified.

First Account SP with bet365 15:20 Musselburgh

Unfortunately for connections he did not meet up to market expectations when well backed last time out over course and distance but the eventual winner was unexposed over this distance and he doesnt meet to many progressive types in this line up. The assessor has dropped him 2lb for that effort and he may well come on for the run fitness wise having been off the track for 56 days previously.

Another Crick @ SP with bet365 15:40 Newbury

Proved last time out when winning well that his best days aren’t necessarily behind him yet. He took a while to warm up to the task on the last occasion but this more galloping track is in his favour judging by some of his past performances, including a win over Course and Distance back in December 2018.

The handicaper could have rated him higher for that win but has elected to only give him a 2lb increase which still puts him on his previous winning mark of 124 here.

Nestor park @ SP with bet365 16:15 Newbury

Nestor Park is effective over a variety of trips and has shown his versatility to perform well when in form. He gave that indication on his latest start that he was coming into form finishing an honourable 2nd to a progressive horse, and arguably all his best efforts have come at this venue. He’s now 3lb lower than his highest winning mark and ought to be competitive if running to that form once again.

Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to chance

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calander.