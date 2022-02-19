Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

We have a couple of decent graded races from Navan, an interesting card at Newbury, and finally but not least jump racing north of the border at Musselburgh.

Horse racing tips today: Navan, Newbury, Musselburgh

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – Amarillo Sky @ SP with bet365 15:05 Newbury

He was rather unfortunate to run into one on his penultimate start, the winner in which he had to concede 3lb to, is already rated 145 by the handicapper given his subsequent efforts. The selection therefore looks on a tempting mark from a rating of 135. He travelled quite nicely last time out over course and distance before departing at a crucial stage but can make amends for his connections this time round.

A seven year old gelding who has improved with each run despite finishing second on his last three starts and his consistency means he is worthy of an each way bet to continue his progression on this type of track where his official rating looks workable in this grade.

We’ve gone through each of the three respective cards at Navan, Newbury and Musselburgh.

Navan Racing Tips

13:15 Music Of Tara @ 2/1 with bet365

13:45 Ailie Rose @ 7/1 with bet365

14:20 Ronald Pump @ 11/2 with bet365

14:55 Lady L’lerom @ 10/1 with bet365

15:30 Westy Fox @ 6/1 with bet365

16:05 Run Wild Fred @ 6/4 with bet365

16:40 Wishmoor @ 14/1 with bet365

17:15 Landrake @ 4/1 with bet365

Newbury Racing Tips

13:55 Kincardine @ 15/8 with bet365

14:30 Tequilla Blaze @ 3/1 with bet365

15:05 Amarillo Sky @ 5/2 with bet365

15:40 Another Crick @ 3/1 with bet365

16:15 Nestor Park @ 4/1 with bet365

16:50 Sandlewood @ 4/1 with bet365

Musselburgh Racing Tips

13:35 Burn The Evidence @ 2/5 with bet365

14:10 Lasofthecomics @ 5/2 with bet365

14:45 River Walk @ 2/1 with bet365

15:20 First Account @ 6/4 with bet365

15:55 Gemologist @ 14/1 with bet365

16:30 Pakie’s Dream @ 5/1 with bet365

17:00 Sweet Auburn @ 1/1 with bet365

