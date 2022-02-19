Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

We have a couple of decent graded races from Navan, an interesting card at Newbury, and finally but not least jump racing north of the border at Musselburgh.
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!
NAP – Amarillo Sky @ SP with bet365 15:05 Newbury
He was rather unfortunate to run into one on his penultimate start, the winner in which he had to concede 3lb to, is already rated 145 by the handicapper given his subsequent efforts. The selection therefore looks on a tempting mark from a rating of 135. He travelled quite nicely last time out over course and distance before departing at a crucial stage but can make amends for his connections this time round.
NB – [email protected] SP with bet365 14:10 Musselburgh
A seven year old gelding who has improved with each run despite finishing second on his last three starts and his consistency means he is worthy of an each way bet to continue his progression on this type of track where his official rating looks workable in this grade.
Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK & Ireland on Saturday
We’ve gone through each of the three respective cards at Navan, Newbury and Musselburgh.
Navan Racing Tips
13:15 Music Of Tara @ 2/1 with bet365
13:45 Ailie Rose @ 7/1 with bet365
14:20 Ronald Pump @ 11/2 with bet365
14:55 Lady L’lerom @ 10/1 with bet365
15:30 Westy Fox @ 6/1 with bet365
16:05 Run Wild Fred @ 6/4 with bet365
16:40 Wishmoor @ 14/1 with bet365
17:15 Landrake @ 4/1 with bet365
Newbury Racing Tips
13:55 Kincardine @ 15/8 with bet365
14:30 Tequilla Blaze @ 3/1 with bet365
15:05 Amarillo Sky @ 5/2 with bet365
15:40 Another Crick @ 3/1 with bet365
16:15 Nestor Park @ 4/1 with bet365
16:50 Sandlewood @ 4/1 with bet365
Musselburgh Racing Tips
13:35 Burn The Evidence @ 2/5 with bet365
14:10 Lasofthecomics @ 5/2 with bet365
14:45 River Walk @ 2/1 with bet365
15:20 First Account @ 6/4 with bet365
15:55 Gemologist @ 14/1 with bet365
16:30 Pakie’s Dream @ 5/1 with bet365
17:00 Sweet Auburn @ 1/1 with bet365
