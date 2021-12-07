On Tuesday, 7 December, there are more Lucky 15 tips from SportsLens experts across the jumps cards at Fontwell and Uttoxeter. This is good midweek action and there’s plenty more to come as the festive season gets rolling. Our recommended Lucky 15 bet today has total combined of 296/1.

Should all four selections in the wager win, then a £1 unit stake returns £297.18 at current prices. That includes a 92.5/1 fourfold Lucky 15 accumulator and it’s every punter’s dream to land the odds like that. All prices quoted were correct at the time of writing, yet they do change. Here are today’s Lucky 15 tips in more detail:

Lucky 15 Tips Leg 1 – Oceanline (12:20, Fontwell)

In the opening 2m 1f juvenile hurdle at Fontwell, there is confidence that Oceanline is much better than his fifth in Listed company last time out. Dual purpose trainer Alan King does well with his recruits to jumps from his Flat string and this is an ease in grade, so the Adaay gelding should give a better account of himself.

The form of Oceanline’s second to Too Friendly on his bow over obstacles at Stratford has been franked by the winner going in again at Newcastle. That one also has a Grade 2 entry at Doncaster on Saturday. Oceanline is now in much calmer waters, so could well make it third time lucky over hurdles at odds of 11/10.

Leg 2 – Houka D’Oudairies (2:20, Fontwell)

Later on, the next of our Lucky 15 tips for 7 December comes in the extended 2m 3f mares’ novice hurdle at Fontwell where Houka D’Oudairies could be value. A French import trained by Gary Moore, who has a 19 per cent strike rate with his runners at this track in the last five season, this four-year-old grey filly has smart bumper form to her name.

Houka D’Oudairies chased home Trapista on her hurdles debut at Huntingdon and then fell two out at Lingfield when last in action. If she had stood up, then it would’ve been very interesting. Houka D’Oudairies certainly has a race of this nature in her. Moore turns her out quickly, so she’s clearly no worse for the tumble. At a 4/1 price on horse racing betting sites, Houka D’Oudairies is another who could make it third time lucky.

Leg 3 – Cousu Main (3:00, Uttoxeter)

Also an unlucky faller in the Lingfield race won by Pipesmoker was Cousu Main, who came down at the last. He bids for compensation in Division I of the 2m maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter. Trained by Dan Skelton, this five-year-old Buck’s Boum gelding was just about to throw down his challenge only to come to grief.

As with Houka D’Oudairies above, he appears now worse for the tumble. Skelton always targets Uttoxeter with runners and Cousu Main brings two placed efforts in bumpers to the table. He looks a value bet at 11/4 here against Olly Murphy’s Wolfspear and Full Of Light, who may find the track and trip too sharp for Nicky Henderson.

Leg 4 – Hidor De Bersy (3:30, Uttoxeter)

Finally, Hidor De Bersy completes our Lucky 15 tips this Tuesday in the concluding Division II of the 2m maiden hurdle at Uttxoeter. Tom Symonds’ charge may just have bumped into one in Nurse Susan up at Carlisle last time out. A Huntingdon bumper winner, the four-year-old Nidor gelding should appreciate the softer surface here.

At the weights, Hidor De Bersy came out arguably the better horse after conceding a 7lb mares’ allowance to the winner on his hurdles debut. He also pulled a further 17 lengths clear of anything else. Therefore, Hidor De Bersy looks well worth chancing again and odds of 11/8 reflect that.

A Lucky 15 bet can still be well into profit without all four legs winning. That is the beauty of it. A unit stake of £1, which means £15 gambled in total, yields a maximum payout of £297.18 here.

