Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Monitoring 20-Year-Old Winger Amid Mohamed Salah Exit Rumors

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on PSV Eindhoven’s 20-year-old winger Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement for their talisman Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are preparing Salah contingency plan

According to Inside Futbol (via ESPN), Liverpool are one of the multiple European clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven right-winger Bakayoko. Like the rest, Jurgen Klopp’s side have also asked for information about Bakayoko. However, according to the aforementioned report, they are not looking to sign him just yet. The English giants will only place an official bid if there are more departures from the club. The Dutch outfit, meanwhile, remain determined not to sell the player this summer.

Liverpool’s interest in Bakayoko is not random, of course. Their frontman Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, with reports claiming that the Saudi side are prepared to pay as much as $76.25 million for the winger’s services.

Earlier this month, Salah’s agent claimed that the Egypt international had no intention of leaving Anfield just a year after signing a new contract. The Merseyside club are still seemingly looking to protect themselves in case of a shock departure.

The Reds can face stiff competition for Johan Bakayoko

As per reports, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League side Everton are also interested in getting their hands on Bakayoko. In hindsight, PSG seem to have the edge in pursuit of the player, as neither Everton nor Liverpool will be able to offer Bakayoko Champions League football this season. However, since Les Parisiens have already added Marco Asensio and Ousmane Dembele to their ranks this summer, it does not make much sense for them to sign another right-winger.

Bakayoko, who has earned four international caps with Belgium, has risen through PSV Eindhoven’s academy. He enjoyed a stellar campaign in the 2022-23 season, dazzling fans with his runs, link-up play, and knack for the spectacular. The youngster appeared in 33 games for PSV in all competitions last season, scoring five times and providing seven assists. This season, he has picked up right where he left off last term, already recording two assists in four games.

Bakayoko, who sees his PSV contract expire in June 2026, is valued at $10.87 million (via Transfermarkt).

