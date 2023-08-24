Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names 2 Players Fans Should Monitor Until Deadline Day

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Celebrated journalist Fabrizio Romano has advised Liverpool fans to keep their eyes on transfer targets Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool, who have been in the market for midfielders for a while, were linked with both Thuram of Nice and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Kone earlier this summer. However, there has not been much development since.

Romano urges fans to keep eyes peeled for Thuram and Kone

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano shed light on Liverpool’s stance regarding the pair, revealing that the club had not completely moved on from them.

He said:

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone attracted interest from Liverpool earlier in the summer, so what’s going on now?

At the moment there’s nothing advanced or concrete, there are expensive players so it’s normal; sometimes you have to decide and Liverpool preferred to invest in different kinds of players.

The Italian concluded the update by adding:

It looks quiet as of today, but for sure they could be two to watch until Deadline Day.”

Liverpool have had a disappointing transfer window so far

Before the summer transfer window opened, many expected the Merseysiders to give their squad a major facelift. Many of their first-team stars, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino, left the club, leaving more room for new players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got off to an excellent start in the summer transfer window, signing 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from Bayern Munich. The Reds spent the next few weeks chasing the Seagulls’ Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, but both players ended up snubbing Liverpool for Chelsea.

The 19-time English champions did respond by bringing in Wataru Endo from Stuttgart last week, but they still need a couple more midfield signings to bring their squad up to their rivals’ standard.

With just seven days remaining before Deadline Day (September 1), Klopp’s side must act swiftly and strategically to get their men. Unless they manage to mask their desperation, the selling clubs will try to take full advantage and force them to overpay for their targets.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
