“This is where Liverpool can win the league” – Jamie Carragher Names One Crucial Factor That Could Help Reds Win The Premier League Ahead Of Manchester City & Arsenal

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has 23 Wins This Season
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Jurgen Klopp’s knack for using all his substitutes could eventually help his team win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Jamie Carragher Says Substitutions Could Help Liverpool Beat Manchester City & Arsenal

It is all finely poised at the top of the table, with only two points separating the top three teams in the Premier League. Liverpool are currently at the summit, having amassed 63 points from 27 games. Manchester City are in second place with 62 from 27, while Arsenal are third with 61 points after playing just as many matches.

Liverpool will welcome Manchester City to Anfield in what could be the Premier League title decider on March 10. Ahead of the game, Carragher talked about the teams in the running for English top-flight glory, explaining what sets the Merseysiders apart from their top two rivals.

On Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Carragher said (via Football365):

I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp. 

We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league. They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals, but this is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench because Klopp always uses five subs.”

Carragher concluded by adding:

So it shows that the power from the bench, certainly in terms of scoring goals, and they’ve got players ready to come off the bench, they’ve got quality, and credit to Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp Has Done Well Without Many Of His Key Players This Season

Liverpool manager Klopp has had to deal with his fair share of injuries since the start of the season. From losing Mohamed Salah over multiple spells to making do without the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the German strategist has handled the setbacks with tact and grace.

The greatest show of his talents was in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on February 25. Despite playing without Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alexander-Arnold, and a few more first-team players, the young Merseyside outfit held the Blues to a goalless 90 minutes. Then in extra time, captain Virgil van Dijk popped up with a superb header to seal the first piece of silverware for Klopp and Co. this season.

Liverpool are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals and the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, meaning Klopp’s farewell season could turn out to be one the most successful in the club’s history.

Arrow to top