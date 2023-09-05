NFL

Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Jahmyr Gibbs for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Gibbs vs the Chiefs.

Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Gibbs to score 1st TD +1100
  • Gibbs total receiving yards – Over/Under 30.5 -110
  • Gibbs total rushing yards – Over/Under 38.5 -110
  • Gibbs over 1.5 TDs +900

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Chiefs Vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
