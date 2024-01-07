NFL

Lions Injury Report: LaPorta Ruled Out After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Detroit Lions weren’t playing for much on Sunday afternoon. They were a couple of weeks removed from locking up the NFC North for the first time since 1993, and had nothing but minor seeding on the line in their Week 18 game against the Vikings. Instead of choosing the route of resting their staters in preparation for the postseason, Dan Campbell and company decided to play their starters at full strength against Minnesota, a decision they may end up regretting.

Lions Lose LaPorta, Carted Off With Knee Injury

During the first half, tight end Sam LaPorta became the single-season yards leader for a rookie tight end, and joined some elite company with his touchdown by becoming the third rookie tight end to reach a double-digit score total.

But the celebration of his feats didn’t last long. Just before halftime, LaPorta went down on the turf with an apparent knee injury after his leg bent awkwardly as he was being tackled. He limped off of the field and into the blue medical tent, all the while fans in Detroit held their collective breath.

Things obviously didn’t progress well, as the medical cart was then dispatched onto the sidelines and carried LaPorta back into the locker room for further inspection and treatment.

LaPorta’s Potential Absence Would Be Tough For Detroit

Losing their excellent rookie tight end for any extended period would be a tough blow for the Lions. LaPorta was the second-leading receiver on the team during the 2023 season, behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown, and took the lead in team touchdowns when he scored in the first half against the Vikings.

The team’s backup tight end is Brock Wright, who has 13 catches on the season for 91 yards and a touchdown.

It is, and always was, very likely that the Lions would finish the day (and the season) as the third seed in the NFC. Who they’ll play during wild card weekend has yet to be decided, but they’ll face a tough path to the Super Bowl if they are able to come out victorious in their first playoff game. The San Francisco 49ers will enter the postseason as the team to beat, and the Lions will almost certainly have to go through them at some point if they hope to achieve their ultimate goal.

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
