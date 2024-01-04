The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL in 2023. Not only is their scheme unique and difficult to stop offensively, they also have some of the best and most talented players in the league on their roster in order to execute those game plans. So when the Pro Bowl rosters were released on Thursday morning, it comes as no surprise to see the list full of 49ers.

9 49ers Players Selected To The NFL Pro Bowl

#49ers Brock Purdy led every player in 2024 Pro Bowl voting with 451,864 total votes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0NUDxjuOcD — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 3, 2024

They have a record of 12-4 heading into the final week of the season, and San Francisco is ranked near the top in a few of the most important team statistics that exist. Not only have they scored the third-most points of any team, but they have given up the second-fewest, which is a nod to both the coaches and the players.

But it was the players who were rewarded on Thursday. No other team had more players receive NFL Pro Bowl honors than the 49ers this year, as they will be sending 9 guys to the festivities early next month.

Four of them are coming from the defensive side of the ball. Each level is represented, with Nick Bosa and Jevon Hargrave getting the nod up front, Fred Warner representing the linebackers, and Charvarious Ward being selected from the secondary.

Juszczyk, Williams Adding To Their Collections

But the offensive list is even more impressive. Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy are certainly worthy selections, as they both garnered serious MVP consideration at different times throughout the season. Joining them are some of the guys who do the dirtier work in the 49ers offense, including George Kittle, Trent Williams, and Kyle Juszczyk.

The players selected are making history. Juszczyk now has eight selections, which is the most for a full back in NFL history. Williams now has 11 Pro Bowl nods, and becomes just the 8th offensive lineman to reach that threshold.

Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback to qualify for the Pro Bowl in 21 years. The last one was Jeff Garcia, who Purdy just surpassed last week for the most passing yards in a single season by a San Francisco quarterback.

The Pro Bowl is set to take place on February 4th in Orlando.