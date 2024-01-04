NFL

Nine Different 49ers Players Have Qualified For The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz brock purdy gettyimages 1725216334 1
rsz brock purdy gettyimages 1725216334 1

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL in 2023. Not only is their scheme unique and difficult to stop offensively, they also have some of the best and most talented players in the league on their roster in order to execute those game plans. So when the Pro Bowl rosters were released on Thursday morning, it comes as no surprise to see the list full of 49ers.

9 49ers Players Selected To The NFL Pro Bowl

They have a record of 12-4 heading into the final week of the season, and San Francisco is ranked near the top in a few of the most important team statistics that exist. Not only have they scored the third-most points of any team, but they have given up the second-fewest, which is a nod to both the coaches and the players.

But it was the players who were rewarded on Thursday. No other team had more players receive NFL Pro Bowl honors than the 49ers this year, as they will be sending 9 guys to the festivities early next month.

Four of them are coming from the defensive side of the ball. Each level is represented, with Nick Bosa and Jevon Hargrave getting the nod up front, Fred Warner representing the linebackers, and Charvarious Ward being selected from the secondary.

Juszczyk, Williams Adding To Their Collections

But the offensive list is even more impressive. Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy are certainly worthy selections, as they both garnered serious MVP consideration at different times throughout the season. Joining them are some of the guys who do the dirtier work in the 49ers offense, including George Kittle, Trent Williams, and Kyle Juszczyk.

The players selected are making history. Juszczyk now has eight selections, which is the most for a full back in NFL history. Williams now has 11 Pro Bowl nods, and becomes just the 8th offensive lineman to reach that threshold.

Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback to qualify for the Pro Bowl in 21 years. The last one was Jeff Garcia, who Purdy just surpassed last week for the most passing yards in a single season by a San Francisco quarterback.

The Pro Bowl is set to take place on February 4th in Orlando.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz brock purdy gettyimages 1725216334 1
NFL

LATEST Nine Different 49ers Players Have Qualified For The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL
Is Buffalo’s Josh Allen the biggest Pro Bowl snub in 2024 and what QBs made it from the AFC?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024

While the Pro Bowl is not what it used to be, it’s still a huge honor to be selected. A total of 88 players, 44 from each conference, earn a…

NFL Week 18 Picks
NFL
2023-24 NFL Week 18 Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024

The regular season climax is here, and with still plenty up for grabs across both divisions, join us as we offer up our NFL Week 18 picks and predictions. NFL…

Sam Darnold 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Depth Chart: Sam Darnold will start for Brock Purdy in San Francisco’s regular season finale
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
Tyler Huntley Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Tyler Huntley will start in Week 18 for MVP favorite Lamar Jackson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
2023-24 NFL Sack Race – T.J. Watt & Josh Allen In Hunt For Title
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024
i
NFL
Carson Wentz Will Start For The Rams In Week 18
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 03 2024
Arrow to top