Lions Injury Report: After playing only two snaps for Detroit, Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 vs. the Panthers

Zach Wolpin
In 2018, CB Emmanuel Moseley went undrafted after four years at Tennessee. The 27-year-old worked his way into a starting role for the 49ers. He played in San Francisco for four seasons before signing with the Lions this offseason. After Jeff Okudah left this offseason, Moseley was brought in to replace his production. 

However, Moseley has struggled to stay healthy with the Lions. Before the season started, he had to have a cleanup procedure done on his knee. That left him out until Week 5 when he was set to play a few series. He was already returning from a knee injury he suffered in 2022. Detroit did not want to overwork him. Sadly, Moseley suffered a non-contact injury after just two plays. His season is over.

Injury luck has not been on Emmanuel Moseley’s side over the last two seasons


It had been 364 days, nearly a calendar year since Emmanuel Moseley had played in an NFL game. As a member of the 49ers in 2022, Moseley suffered a torn ACL in his left knee vs. the Panthers. Unironically, Moseley suffered the same injury in Week 5 and it was against the Carolina Panthers. He suffered a non-contract injury after just two plays with the Lions in 2023.

The Lions signed Moseley to a two-year, $9.3 million deal. Unfortunately, Moseley will miss the entire 2023 season and might only play one year of the deal he signed with Detroit. Over the last two seasons, Moseley will have played in just six games.


Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs will be the Lions’ starting CBs for the remainder of the 2023 season. This is Sutton’s first season with Detroit after six years with the Steelers. He’s made 44 starts in 89 career games. Jacobs is in his third season with the Lions and has started all five games this season. Emmanuel Moseley was supposed to be their other starter, but Jacobs has had to fill that role. He’s one of four players this season who has three interceptions. Losing Moseley for the season is tough, but Sutton and Jacobs seem to be doing a fine job so far.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
