After a 9-8 season in 2022, the Lions have carried that momentum in 2023. Detroit is 3-1 and their only loss came in OT to the Seattle Seahawk so far this season. Leading the team in receiving yards through four games is Pro Bowl WR, Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has 26 catches for 331 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ahead of Week 5, St. Brown did not practice on Wednesday and worked on the side with trainers on Thursday. The 23-year-old is dealing with an abdominal injury, but his intentions are to play this Sunday. It’s not uncommon for a player to miss practice all week and still be able to play.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown be cleared to play in Week 5 vs. the Panthers?



In Week 4 vs. the Packers on TNF, Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly was dealing with an abdominal injury. It was not enough to slow him down, having five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. By the time the Lions play on Sunday, they will have had a little under two weeks since their last game. That’s given St. Brown plenty of time to rest and be ready to go in Week 5.

Speaking to the media this week, St. Browm said his goal is to play on Sunday. He also told reporters that he thinks he hit one of his top speeds this season in Week 4. That was confirmed when St. Brown his 21 miles per hour vs. the Packers. His abdominal injury is not overly concerning and it’s something he can likely play through.

Oh my god Amon Ra St Brown. That was disrespectful 💀

pic.twitter.com/QKh07isDZy — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 29, 2023



While there is no definite answer right now, Amon-Ra St. Brown clearly has the mentality that he’s going to play this week. He’ll have another day of practice today which should give us a good indication of his game status. It could come down to a game-time decision as to whether he plays or not vs, the Panthers.