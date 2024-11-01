Soccer

Championship Giants Leeds United Extend Partnership With Adidas

Sushan Chakraborty
One of the most celebrated teams in English soccer, Leeds United, will continue to sport Adidas’ iconic three stripes for the foreseeable future. The Whites went into business with Adidas just ahead of the 2020-21 season, signing a five-year deal worth a staggering £10 million ($12.9 million) per season. It was the largest sponsorship deal in the history of the Championship.

Neither Leeds nor Adidas has revealed the valuation or the length of the new extension, but it could very likely ensure a bigger payout for the team pushing to regain their place in the Premier League.

Leeds United, which boasts a loyal and passionate fanbase, has enjoyed a record-breaking season in terms of jersey sales. The away kit, which has historically struggled to find takers, has been flying off the shelves this season. A whopping 15,000 jerseys were sold within the first 24 hours of release, shattering all previous first-day sale records for the club. As per Inside World Football, Adidas and Leeds both believe that product quality and innovation led to this overwhelming success.

Leeds United and Adidas Proud to Extend Partnership

Leeds and Adidas are looking forward to breaking more sales records throughout their now-extended partnership.

Christopher Walsh, Adidas Vice President of Brands, said:

We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with Leeds United. Leeds United is a club with a rich history and a passionate fan base, and we are proud to be a part of their journey. We look forward to creating more iconic kits and apparel that excites, and energizes fans both in the UK and around the world. Together, we will continue pushing boundaries in performance, style, and innovation on and off the pitch.”

Leeds United COO, Morrie Eisenberg, also shared the excitement.

He responded to the extension, saying:

Everyone at the club is incredibly excited that we have extended our partnership with Adidas. We have built such a strong relationship over the last few seasons, and it is great that we can now continue collaborating with the fantastic team at Adidas. The brand is one of the most recognizable names in sports, and we have really enjoyed working alongside them on not only kit designs and launches but also limited-edition ranges such as Originals and the recently released Spezials range.”

After missing out on automatic promotion last term, Leeds United are trying their best to secure a top-two finish in 2024-25. Daniel Farke’s men are currently in third place with 23 points after 12 Matchdays. They are trailing league leaders Sunderland by five points.

