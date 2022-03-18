Leeds United predicted line-up vs Wolves for Premier League clash

Leeds United have parted company with Marcelo Bielsa after a series of disappointing performances left them fearing for relegation to the Championship. The West Yorkshire outfit have now appointed Jesse Marsch as their new head coach but they are still 16th in the Premier League table and the American boss will have a big task to keep his side in the top-flight.

Leeds have shown some promise under Marsch who led them to a 2-1 victory over Norwich City last weekend. However, that win could easily have been a draw as the Canaries looked to have rescued a point when Kenny McLean struck in stoppage time. But Joe Gelhardt ultimately spared the blushes of the hosts by smashing the winning goal from close range.

The Whites now have a tricky fixture at Wolves who will come into this match on the back of victories over Watford and Everton. Bruno Lage’s side will be favourites to win on Friday but the Peacocks are unlikely to be easy opponents and they are quite capable of even claiming full points.

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Wolves

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will not be able to call upon the services of Leo Hjelde, Tyler Roberts and Junior Firpo as they are all injured at the moment. While the availability of Rodrigo is doubtful due to a thigh problem and so we could see Mateusz Klich operating in the number 10 role.

Liam Cooper has returned to training but Pascal Struijk and Diego Llorente are expected to be the centre-back pairing on Friday. Adam Forshaw will likely start in midfield this weekend even though Kalvin Philips is now back.

While Patrick Bamford should lead the line, with Daniel James and Raphinha likely to be featured in the wide areas.

Leeds United possible starting lineup

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Forshaw; James, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford