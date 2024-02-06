As the 2023-24 trade deadline approaches, teams in playoff contention are trying to make a final addition to their roster. This year’s trade deadline has been slower than years past due to several factors. That’s led to fewer trades being made and a not-so-hectic 48 hours before the deadline.

Through 50 games this season, the Knicks are 32-18. New York is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. With the trade deadline ending on Thursday, the Knicks could make a move to boost their roster. Some league insiders believe that Utah’s Jordan Clarkson would welcome a trade to New York. We’ll have to see if there’s any legitimacy to that happening over the next two days.

Are the Knicks looking to trade for Jordan Clarkson?

Jordan Clarkson would welcome trade to New York; per @Tjonesonthenba “I can tell you just from my conversations with people around the situation, I think that Jordan [Clarkson] would welcome a trade [to the Knicks] if that’s how it would go down.” [via @ESPN700 ] pic.twitter.com/WDe1TSkLKg — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) February 6, 2024



Jordan Clarkson is currently in his fifth season with the Utah Jazz. He was traded from Cleveland to Utah at the 2019-20 deadline. Last season, he started all 61 games he played in for the team. In 2023-24, Clarkson has moved back to a role off the bench for the Jazz. He’s averaging (17.5) points, (3.5) rebounds, and (4.9) assists per game. That’s elite production off the bench for Utah.

The Jazz exceeded expectations in 2022-23 and the team is doing the same in 2023-24. Last year they finished the season 37-45 and Utah is 25-26 this season. League insiders believe that Jordan Clarkson is a player the Jazz would be willing to trade alongside Kelly O’Lynyk. Tim Jones of The Athletic reported that he believes Clarkson would welcome a trade to the Knicks if that’s what Utah decided to do.

Among the names on the Knicks’ radar ahead of the trade deadline: Jordan Clarkson, Bruce Brown, and Alec Burks. Notes from @IanBegley: 🔸 On Clarkson: “Utah’s asking price for Clarkson had been high as of last month.” 🔸 On Brown: “One factor in a Brown trade – would Toronto… pic.twitter.com/WThnax0XSV — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 6, 2024



Ian Begley of SNY reported that Utah’s asking price for Clarkson was high. It’s not easy to say just how much Clarkson is worth in the trade market. Maybe a deal can get done closer to the deadline if New York is serious. Jordan Clarkson could be an incredible PG off the bench for the Knicks. Jalen Bruson is the unquestioned starter but Clarkson could play a huge role off the bench. New York lacks scoring at times when their big three are not on the court together. Clarkson could help fix that if traded to the Knicks.