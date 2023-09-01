NFL

League insiders believe Joe Burrow’s contract extension with the Bengals will be signed before Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
Joe Burrow Bengals pic

This season, Joe Burrow will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. After going first overall in 2020, Burrow signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Bengals. With his production over the last few seasons and the state of the QB market, he’s in line for a massive payday. 

Burrow was out of practice for nearly six weeks with a calf injury. On Wednesday, he returned to practice and the expectation is that he’ll be ready for Week 1. NFL insider Charles Robinson reported that he thinks Burrow’s new contract extension will be signed before their first game. They play the Browns on September 10. Just over a week away.

Joe Burrow is set to have one of the richest contracts in NFL history when he signs his extension with the Bengals


So far in his career, Joe Burrow has been everything he’s advertised to be. The Bengals knew the type of player they were getting when they drafted him first overall. His rookie season was cut short due to injury, but he followed that up with an impressive 2021 season. He led the NFL with a (.704) completion percentage that season, throwing for 36 touchdowns and 4,611 yards.

As a team, the Bengals made a miraculous run to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Rams. Even when Joe Burrow missed time this preseason with he calf injury, the Bengals never stopped contract negotiations. They know Burrow is their franchise QB and want to lock him up on a long-term deal as soon as possible.


Whenever Burrow finally signs his extension, the Bengals can shift their focus to other players who need extensions. Burrow’s former teammate Ja’Mar Chase is in line for a big deal if he has another productive season. Chase and Burrow are one of the best QB/WR duo’s in the NFL. The Bengals expect to have them as their franchise players for a long time.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST League insiders believe Joe Burrow’s contract extension with the Bengals will be signed before Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  30min
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Will Kansas City’s Chirs Jones play for the Chiefs in their season opener next Thursday vs. the Lions?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have been without All-Pro DT, Chris Jones. The 29-year-old did not show up to training camp and has missed the entire preseason. After one…

Super Bowl 2023 date time bfcc772
NFL
Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Andy Newton  •  6min

As NFL fans gear-up for another season and the race to the Super Bowl in February, we look which of the 32 sides are yet to win the Vince Lombardi…

Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp suffered a ‘setback’ with his hamstring injury, leaving his Week 1 status unknown
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21226324 168397130 lowres
NFL
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Fancied To Record Most Rookie Rushing TDs In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL
If the rumors are true, Buccaneers’ Mike Evans is likely playing his final season with Tampa Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 19641745 168397130 lowres
NFL
Vikings Star WR Justin Jefferson Predicted To Have Most Receptions In 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top