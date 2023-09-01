This season, Joe Burrow will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. After going first overall in 2020, Burrow signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Bengals. With his production over the last few seasons and the state of the QB market, he’s in line for a massive payday.

Burrow was out of practice for nearly six weeks with a calf injury. On Wednesday, he returned to practice and the expectation is that he’ll be ready for Week 1. NFL insider Charles Robinson reported that he thinks Burrow’s new contract extension will be signed before their first game. They play the Browns on September 10. Just over a week away.

Joe Burrow is set to have one of the richest contracts in NFL history when he signs his extension with the Bengals

Interesting insider perspective on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s extension. https://t.co/ZAwLjRG0kI — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) September 1, 2023



So far in his career, Joe Burrow has been everything he’s advertised to be. The Bengals knew the type of player they were getting when they drafted him first overall. His rookie season was cut short due to injury, but he followed that up with an impressive 2021 season. He led the NFL with a (.704) completion percentage that season, throwing for 36 touchdowns and 4,611 yards.

As a team, the Bengals made a miraculous run to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Rams. Even when Joe Burrow missed time this preseason with he calf injury, the Bengals never stopped contract negotiations. They know Burrow is their franchise QB and want to lock him up on a long-term deal as soon as possible.

JOE BURROW IS BACK pic.twitter.com/ryoHcOa1Wv — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) August 31, 2023



Whenever Burrow finally signs his extension, the Bengals can shift their focus to other players who need extensions. Burrow’s former teammate Ja’Mar Chase is in line for a big deal if he has another productive season. Chase and Burrow are one of the best QB/WR duo’s in the NFL. The Bengals expect to have them as their franchise players for a long time.