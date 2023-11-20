Renowned lawyer Stefan Borson has claimed Treble holders Manchester City and English giants Chelsea could be relegated if they are found guilty of breaching Premier League rules.

Premier League Has Made An Example Out Of Everton

The Premier League Commission slapped Merseyside outfit Everton with a 10-point deduction for alleged breaches of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules on Friday (November 17). Following the historic punishment, the Toffees have slipped to 19th place in the Premier League rankings. They are currently level with bottom-placed Burnley on four points.

As per GOAL, Everton’s deduction came after they posted losses of £372 million ($462 million) over three years. Their losses exceeded the limit laid out in the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by a whopping £250 million ($311 million). Everton are “shocked and disappointed” with the ruling and are currently hatching plans for an appeal.

Lawyer Fears The Worst For Manchester City & Chelsea

In February 2023, the Premier League charged Manchester City with over 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play rules. The Cityzens have strongly opposed them, denying any wrongdoing on their part. Chelsea, meanwhile, are reportedly in the middle of an FA investigation (via Liverpool World). The governing body of soccer in England is looking for secret payments made under the name of Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich.

Borson, who has advised Manchester City in the past, believes Everton’s penalty was harsh, and considering how seriously the Premier League is tackling breaches, Manchester City and Chelsea could face the full wrath of the Independent Commission.

Taking to social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Borson wrote:

“Without seeing the judgment/award -10 points for Everton feels harsh for a straightforward FFP breach to me. But reinforces that sanctions against City (if proven) and now Chelsea (if charged and admitted on the off-books payments) will be potentially relegation inducing.”

Although they are in a bad situation right now, Everton still have a lot of time to recover in the Premier League. They are only two points away from safety. And considering how much Luton Town & Sheffield United have struggled so far, the Goodison Park outfit should fancy themselves escaping the drop zone with little effort.