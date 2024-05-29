Republic of Ireland legend Mark Lawrenson has advised Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window. He reckons the Reds would be happy to accept a £100 million ($127.5 million) offer for the Saudi Arabia-linked marksman.

One of the best players in Premier League history, Salah, enjoyed a decent 2023-24 campaign. He was statistically the best forward in the English top flight before he flew out to represent Egypt in the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON). His form took a nosedive after he returned prematurely from the tournament due to an injury. He did recover his fitness soon after, but his performance in the final third left a lot to be desired.

Salah ended the 2023-24 Premier League season with 18 goals — a whopping 15 of which came before he reported for AFCON duty.

Mark Lawrenson Thinks Mohamed Salah Will Leave Liverpool For Saudi Arabia

Salah will see his Liverpool contract expire in June 2025, and according to reports, he will play out the next chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia. Lawrenson, who won five league titles with Liverpool, believes the rumors are true and wants his old club to green-light his sale.

Speaking to Best Online Poker Sites, Lawrenson said (via LiverpoolECHO):

“I have a feeling that Mohamed Salah will go.

“I just think that Saudi Arabia would be the logical place for him to move to. He’s not been the same since he came back from AFCON and you could see towards the end of the season that he seemed a little bit miffed – he just didn’t seem to be the same player.”

He then revealed the offer Liverpool would be happy to accept for the 31-year-old.

Lawrenson added:

“If Liverpool could get £100m for him from the Saudi Pro League, I think I would take it considering the circumstances. Salah’s been absolutely brilliant for Liverpool over the years, but he looks like he might need a change of club and I personally wouldn’t get in the way of that out of respect for him.”

Since joining the Merseysiders in the summer of 2017, Salah has played 349 games for them in all competitions. He has scored 211 times and claimed 89 assists, helping Liverpool to one Premier League and one UEFA Champions League, amongst other honors.