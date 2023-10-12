Soccer

“Last Bit In The Jigsaw” – Ian Wright Backs Arsenal To Push For 27-Year-Old Star In January

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed his old club to sign Brentford ace Ivan Toney, calling him the final piece of the puzzle. Wright believes that manager Mikel Arteta will do all he can to sign Toney in the January transfer window.

Toney, 27, is one of the most sought-after strikers in the Premier League right now. The Brentford star scored an impressive 20 goals in 33 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, finishing behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Wright Backs Arsenal To Complete Toney Deal

According to TEAMTalk (via Football 365), Arsenal boss Arteta will push hard to complete Toney’s signing when the transfer window opens in January, and Wright wholeheartedly supports that decision. The former striker emphasized the importance of signing a prolific center-forward, saying the north Londoners cannot afford to keep missing chances if they are to beat Manchester City in the Premier League race.

Speaking to Stick To Football, Wright said:

You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season. Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games. The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.

Arsenal Could Have To Spend A Fortune For Toney

As per reports in England, Brentford will only let their star man leave for an astronomical fee. A bid in the region of £80 million ($98.30 million) could compel the Bees to sell.

Furthermore, Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Toney. The Blues’ interest makes the pursuit tricky for the north Londoners, as they could have to spend a fortune to outbid their neighbors.

Toney, who serving a ban until January 17, 2024, due to gambling offenses, has played 124 games for Brentford in all competitions so far, scoring 68 times and providing 21 assists. His contract runs out in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer

LATEST “Last Bit In The Jigsaw” – Ian Wright Backs Arsenal To Push For 27-Year-Old Star In January

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5min
West Ham United Manager David Moyes
Soccer
Report: West Ham United Star On The Radar Of Saudi Arabian Clubs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  41min

Clubs belonging to the Saudi Pro League are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United captain Kurt Zouma in January. Saudi Pro League’s Long-Standing Interest In West Ham United Ace…

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Out-Of-Favor Star’s Future Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Reports have linked Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips with a winter move to Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle United. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has played such reports down,…

Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Has The Fifth-Most Wins In UEFA Champions League History
Soccer
“It’s Also A Muslim Country” – Karim Benzema Reveals Why He Left Real Madrid For Saudi Champions
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
AFC Bournemouth
Soccer
AFC Bournemouth Extend Partnership With J.P. Morgan After ‘Bounce Back’ Success
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
5 Best Long-Range Shooters In Soccer Right Now: 2 Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Eden Hazard Has Retired From Soccer
Soccer
Eden Hazard & 10 Other Top Soccer Players Who Retired Way Too Early
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Arrow to top