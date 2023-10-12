Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed his old club to sign Brentford ace Ivan Toney, calling him the final piece of the puzzle. Wright believes that manager Mikel Arteta will do all he can to sign Toney in the January transfer window.

Toney, 27, is one of the most sought-after strikers in the Premier League right now. The Brentford star scored an impressive 20 goals in 33 Premier League matches in the 2022-23 season, finishing behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Wright Backs Arsenal To Complete Toney Deal

According to TEAMTalk (via Football 365), Arsenal boss Arteta will push hard to complete Toney’s signing when the transfer window opens in January, and Wright wholeheartedly supports that decision. The former striker emphasized the importance of signing a prolific center-forward, saying the north Londoners cannot afford to keep missing chances if they are to beat Manchester City in the Premier League race.

Speaking to Stick To Football, Wright said:

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season. Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games. The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

Arsenal Could Have To Spend A Fortune For Toney

As per reports in England, Brentford will only let their star man leave for an astronomical fee. A bid in the region of £80 million ($98.30 million) could compel the Bees to sell.

Furthermore, Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are also believed to be interested in Toney. The Blues’ interest makes the pursuit tricky for the north Londoners, as they could have to spend a fortune to outbid their neighbors.

Toney, who serving a ban until January 17, 2024, due to gambling offenses, has played 124 games for Brentford in all competitions so far, scoring 68 times and providing 21 assists. His contract runs out in June 2025.