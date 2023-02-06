Basketball

Kyrie Irving moves to the Mavericks in Blockbuster Trade

Olly Taliku
Kyrie and Luka
Kyrie Irving has completed a move to the Dallas Mavericks just before the trade deadline day in a blockbuster deal that includes three other players as well as picks.

Full Trade Details

Brooklyn receives: 

  • Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Dorian Finney-Smith
  • 2027 second-round pick
  • 2029 first-round pick (unprotected)
  • 2029 second round-pick

Dallas receives:

  • Kyrie Irving
  • Markieff Morris

The biggest move of the year so far sees Kyrie move to Dallas (along with Markieff Morris) to link up with fellow all star candidate Luka Doncic in exchange for three picks and two players from the Mavericks.

The deal comes just days after Irving requested a move away from the Nets, with the guard not playing in Brooklyn’s win against the Wizards at the weekend through a reported injury.

Although Kyrie has been one of the best players at the Nets since he signed with his childhood side, the stars time in Brooklyn has been full of controversy from start to end and a trade away to Dallas marks a fresh start for the 30-year old.

Irving missed almost the entire home schedule last year after refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine and on top of that received an eight-game ban earlier this season for a controversial Twitter post, with his teammates stating that Kyrie failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs”.

With all the controversy and bans, Kyrie ended up playing 143 games for the Nets over a three season period and linked up with Kevin Durant for just 74 of those games since Summer of 2019.

Kyrie is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season and will combine with the ever unstoppable Doncic in Dallas to provide a potential Championship winning side.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
