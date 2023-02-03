Brooklyn Nets Star Guard Kyrie Irving Requests Trade

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the organization with the hopes of being traded before the trade deadline.

There were some talks on a new deal for Irving, but no deal was reached and a trade request was delivered to the organization today, sources tell ESPN. Irving can leave the franchise this summer as a free agent. https://t.co/vnNWbUW56S — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

This comes directly out of left field. Irving and the Nets were working out a long term deal, but those talks have yet to come to fruition.

Irving had previously been the topic of trade discussions entering the season as the Nets were weary about offering the former NBA champion a lucrative long-term contract.

However, the two sides came to an understanding and instead of shopping Irving, Brooklyn decided to keep him with hopes of chasing a championship alongside Kevin Durant this season.

Irving’s decision to request a trade is just the latest in what’s been a very newsworthy year-plus for Brooklyn. Durant requested a trade prior to free agency this past summer, but later rescinded it, followed by the team firing head coach Steve Nash after a disastrous start to the season.

The Nets are currently 31-20, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but have slipped down the standings with Durant sidelined with a knee issue. Irving is averaging 27.1 points and 5.3 assists in 40 games this season.

A multitude of teams will obviously be interested in the star guard. A team up with LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers is always a possibility. Most teams would likely give up a kings ransom for Irving. Even with Kevin Durant close to returning, Irving looks to seek opportunities elsewhere.

If a trade does not get done, it remains to be seen if Irving will play again for the Nets. The Brooklyn Nets are currently +1400 to win the NBA Finals according to New York sports-books. Losing Irving will make winning a championship even more difficult.