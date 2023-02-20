Featured

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Tops List of Biggest Market Value Gainers in Football Season 2022/23

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
2 min read
Football players market value increase-SportsLens.com
Football players market value increase-SportsLens.com

Plenty of football stars saw their market value surge this season after showing impressive performance and signing new contracts. However, one name stands out.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, SSC Napoli’s new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops the list of biggest market value gainers in the football season 2022/23, with his valuation skyrocketing by an impressive €45 million since July last year.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Market Value Quadrupled After Joining SSC Napoli

The 22-year-old Georgian had taken Serie A by storm since joining SSC Napoli last summer when he signed a five-year contract and moved to the team from Dinamo Batumi in a €10 million deal.

Although Serie A may be a league that has become accustomed to losing its biggest stars each summer, it seems like it has found a new one in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old is called ‘Kvaradona’ in Naples, a high praise in a city where Diego is a king.

According to TransferMarkt data, the famous left-winger also tops the list of biggest market value gainers. Since July 2022, when he joined SSC Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s market value has quadrupled, jumping from €15 million to €60 million.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol, who has been playing in RB Leipzig since July 2021, has seen the second-largest market value increase this season. After his impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the market value of the 21-year-old center-back jumped by €40 million, rising from €35 million to €75 million in six months.

Statistics show Manchester United’s 22-year-old star, Antony, stands in third place of the biggest market value gainers. Last year, Red Devils shelled out a jaw-dropping transfer fee for the famous right-winger, paying €95 million. Antony’s move to Premier League set his market value to record highs. In June last year, Antony’s market value stood at €35 million, and now it’s €75 million.

Enzo Fernández and Bukayo Saka Follow with a €40M and €35M Increase

Statistics show Enzo Fernández follows Antony with the fourth-largest market value increase this season. Last month, the 22-year-old broke Jack Grealish’s record to become the most expensive British transfer of all time after moving to Chelsea in a €121 million worth deal.

Moreover, the TransferMarkt data show his market value jumped by an impressive €40 million this season, rising from €15 million to €55 million.

Statistics show Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has seen the fifth largest market value increase, with his valuation rising from €65 million to an impressive €100 million since the season started.

Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec
Author Image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
Joao Felix market value drop-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST João Félix Tops List of Biggest Market Value Losers in Football Season 2022/23

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 14 2023
App revenue in 2024-SportsLens.com
Featured
Mobile Apps to Become Half a Trillion Dollars Industry in 2024
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 14 2023

Over the past five years, the global app industry has seen revenue and downloads more than double, with mobile apps reaching more people than ever. Last year, app developers grossed…

Super Bowl average secondary market ticket price-SportsLens.com
Featured
Super Bowl Average Secondary Market Ticket Price Almost Tripled in a Decade and hit $9,915 in 2023
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 5 2023

The National Football League (NFL) championship game, Super Bowl LVII, is ready to kick off this Sunday, and around 70,000 football fans will watch the match between AFC champion Kansas…

Top attacking duos in football-Sportslens.com
Featured
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden Top Attacking Duo in Football with 32 Scored Goals, Eight More than Neymar and Kylian Mbappé
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 30 2023
Online gamers in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Over 1.1 billion People to Play Online Games in 2023; 100M More than a Year Ago
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 23 2023
Google play apps-SportsLens.com
Featured
The Number of Low-Quality Apps in Google Play Store Jumped by 80,000 Year-over-Year
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 22 2023
Top-grossing mobile games in 2022-SportsLens.com
Featured
Five Top-Grossing Mobile Games Raked in $7.2B Last Year, $400M more than in 2021
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 18 2023
Arrow to top