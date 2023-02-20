Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Tops List of Biggest Market Value Gainers in Football Season 2022/23

Plenty of football stars saw their market value surge this season after showing impressive performance and signing new contracts. However, one name stands out.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, SSC Napoli’s new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tops the list of biggest market value gainers in the football season 2022/23, with his valuation skyrocketing by an impressive €45 million since July last year.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Market Value Quadrupled After Joining SSC Napoli

The 22-year-old Georgian had taken Serie A by storm since joining SSC Napoli last summer when he signed a five-year contract and moved to the team from Dinamo Batumi in a €10 million deal.

Although Serie A may be a league that has become accustomed to losing its biggest stars each summer, it seems like it has found a new one in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old is called ‘Kvaradona’ in Naples, a high praise in a city where Diego is a king.

According to TransferMarkt data, the famous left-winger also tops the list of biggest market value gainers. Since July 2022, when he joined SSC Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s market value has quadrupled, jumping from €15 million to €60 million.

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol, who has been playing in RB Leipzig since July 2021, has seen the second-largest market value increase this season. After his impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the market value of the 21-year-old center-back jumped by €40 million, rising from €35 million to €75 million in six months.

Statistics show Manchester United’s 22-year-old star, Antony, stands in third place of the biggest market value gainers. Last year, Red Devils shelled out a jaw-dropping transfer fee for the famous right-winger, paying €95 million. Antony’s move to Premier League set his market value to record highs. In June last year, Antony’s market value stood at €35 million, and now it’s €75 million.

Enzo Fernández and Bukayo Saka Follow with a €40M and €35M Increase

Statistics show Enzo Fernández follows Antony with the fourth-largest market value increase this season. Last month, the 22-year-old broke Jack Grealish’s record to become the most expensive British transfer of all time after moving to Chelsea in a €121 million worth deal.

Moreover, the TransferMarkt data show his market value jumped by an impressive €40 million this season, rising from €15 million to €55 million.

Statistics show Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has seen the fifth largest market value increase, with his valuation rising from €65 million to an impressive €100 million since the season started.