Kawhi Leonard could miss the all-star game this Sunday with an adductor injury

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Kawhi Leoanrd Clippers pic 1

At 35-17, the LA Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference. Their core group of players has been playing at a high level in 2023-24. The Clippers have high expectations for the playoffs this season. On Monday, they lost 121-100 at home to the Timberwolves. After that game, all-star forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly was dealing with an injury. 

The 32-year-old was ruled on Tuesday for LA’s game on Wednesday vs. the Warriors. Luckily, that is the Clippers’ last game before the all-star break. However, Leonard is an all-star this year and now is in danger of not being able to play this Sunday. He is dealing with a left hip adductor strain. It’s unknown just how much time Leonard will have to miss.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard could miss the all-star game in Indianapolis this Sunday


Losing Kawhi Leonard is going to be a massive blow to LA’s starting five. He is averaging a team-leading (24.1) points and (1.7) steals per game in 2023-24. In the past injuries had kept the all-star forward off the court more than he would have liked. That was something Leonard was managing well before Monday night. He had only missed four games this season. A devastating loss for the Clippers at this point in the season.

On top of not playing for LA, Leonard could miss the all-star game this weekend due to a hip adductor injury. The Clippers won’t let him play if he needs to be resting. Additionally, the all-star break is the time that the 32-year-old needs to rest and recover before the second half of the season. It’s an honor to be chosen as an all-star, but Leonard and the Clippers need to think about their ultimate goal this season. Getting Leonard the rest he needs is crucial for their team’s success in 2023-24.


With Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George and James Harden will need to step up among the starters. The all-star break is coming at a perfect time for the Clippers. Leonard could miss the all-star games this weekend. That will give him roughly 8-9 days to rest and recover. LA would love for him to be ready to go for their first game back on 2/22 after the break. For now, there is no clear timetable on just how much time the all-star will miss.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
