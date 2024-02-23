After a win in Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs are wasting no time trying to improve their roster for 2024. Kansas City has several free agents this offseason and not every player can be resigned. The Chiefs are going to have to part ways with key pieces from their back-to-back Super Bowl wins. One of them could be All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend.

Townsend went undrafted out of Florida and has played the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs. The 27-year-old was incredible for Kansas City over the last two seasons. However, the Chiefs might be willing to part ways with the special teams ace. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Chiefs signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal. Is he Kansas City’s answer to replacing Townsend?

Is Matt Araiza going to be Kansas City’s starting punter in 2024?

Our story on https://t.co/iLSuC0I0ml on former #Bills draft pick punter Matt Araiza signing with the #Chiefs on a minimum deal 👇👇👇 https://t.co/s40wZSDiiz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024



In the 2022 NFL Draft, Matt Araiza was selected in the 6th round by the Buffalo Bills out of San Diego State. Before his career even began with Buffalo, Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit for allegedly participating in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021. Heavy accusations against Araiza and now how he imagined his career starting. However, prosecutors determined that Araiza was not part of the accused assault.

He was dropped from the lawsuit last year. Now, the 23-year-old is getting the chance of a lifetime to potentially play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Araiza was only signed to a minimum deal, but it’s still an incredible opportunity for him. Due to the bumpy start to his career, Araiza hasn’t appeared in an NFL game yet. That could be a first for him in 2924 if he remains with the Chiefs. Will the punter be able to make the most of his opportunity this offseason?

The #Chiefs signed Matt Araiza to a minimum deal with an injury split. So no financial risk as the champs give Araiza a chance to get his career back. https://t.co/snyVjQwAdv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024



Last season, Matt Araiza was brought in for a workout with the New York Jets. It never turned into anything, but the 23-year-old has stayed ready for his chance. He finally got another one with the best team in the NFL. Coming out of the draft, Araiza was known for his strong leg and talent as a punter. Kansas City has no financial risk in this free-agent signing. Araiza gets the chance to possibly continue his career and the Chiefs can sign him for cheap. Realistically it’s a win-win for both parties.