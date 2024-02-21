NFL

NFL: Chiefs Can Save $12 Million By Cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling


Anthony R. Cardenas

Sports Editor
3 min read



Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be remembered for catching one of the touchdowns in one of the more memorable Super Bowls that we have seen in recent memory. But the catch that helped secure the third NFL championship in five years for the Chiefs might be his last in a Kansas City uniform.

NFL: Chiefs Could Cut MVS And Save $12 Million

His production was next to nothing during the regular season. In Week 7, MVS caught 3 passes for 84 yards and scored a touchdown, which wound up being his only score of the regular season. It was a season high in catches and in yards as well, as he never caught more than 2 passes or went over 48 yards in any other game in 2023.

Despite his big catch on the biggest stage, the Chiefs will be financially incentivized to move on this off-season.

Valdes-Scantling is on the books for $14 million in 2024, a number that doesn’t even come close to matching the production. Luckily for Kansas City, his dead cap number is a low one. If the team cuts or trades him at any point this off-season, they’ll only be on the hook for $2 million in 2024, which would give them a saving of about $12 million.

For a team that is on the search for legit wide receiver help for Patrick Mahomes, saving money at that particular position would prove to be key, and something that Kansas City likely won’t pass on.

Other Decisions Need To Be Made By Front Office

It will be just one of the many decisions that the front office of the Chiefs will have to make during the NFL off-season. They’ll need to find the money for Chris Jones (if they decide to pay him) and the cornerbacks that helped solidify their defense for the Super Bowl run are either underpaid or without a contract completely.

The financial situation for Kansas City isn’t bad at the moment. They are projected to have more than $23 million in available cap space for the off-season, which is above the league average of $17 million. But that number is sure to decrease when they take care of the likes of Jones and the cornerbacks, and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey is due for a pay say soon, as well.




Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Arrow to top