NFL

Chicago Bears Sign Cole Kmet To A Four-Year Extension

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ztkmyiuyfsfigqiwan64
ztkmyiuyfsfigqiwan64

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension worth up to $50 million.

 

This contract extension makes him in the top 10 of the highest paid tight ends in the NFL. Kmet was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Notre Dame, a college that has produced many talented NFL players.

In his first three seasons, Kmet has a career 138 receptions, 1399 yards and 9 touchdowns. These are not eye-popping stats, but Kmet is considered a solid all-around tight end. The Bears have now locked up a critical target for their quarterback Justin Fields.

The contract extension comes as no surprise to many Bears supporters. Kmet has quickly established himself as a key player on the team. His raw talent, impressive athleticism, and strong work ethic have made him an integral part of the Bears’ offensive strategy.

The Chicago Bears are +400 to win the NFC North according to Illinois sportsbooks.

https://bearswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/63/2022/11/19473942.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Ever since stepping onto the field, Cole Kmet has been a reliable target for the Bears’ quarterbacks. His ability to make crucial catches in traffic and stretch the field has allowed him to create mismatches against opposing defenses, adding an extra dimension to Chicago’s offense.

With Kmet’s contract extension now secured, the Bears can focus on building a formidable team around their young talent. The combination of Kmet’s skills, along with the emergence of other young stars on the roster, promises an exciting and competitive future for Chicago football. They have already added DJ Moore to this passing attack so this offense can only go up from here after an underwhelming season in 2022.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Damar Hamlin Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Bills: Nearly 7 months after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is ‘full go’ for the start of training camp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Andrew Thomas Giants pic
NFL
Giants: LT Andrew Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million extension, with a record-setting $67 million fully guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas fourth overall. His first season with the team was shaky and he made improvements in year two. Thomas’…

rsz rdi7iiwyyvchtdnhz4r3lmvgl4
NFL
Opposing Player Calls Patriots QB Mac Jones Disrespectful, “Don’t Trash Talk Me.”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Things have changed quite a bit for the New England Patriots over the last few years. After being arguably the greatest and longest-lasting dynasty that the NFL has ever seen,…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Nick Bosa Is A No-Show At 49ers Camp, Wants A Richer Contract
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
cyfc2vijtxlpbnpvn2ls
NFL
Cowboys And Trevon Diggs Agree On A Five-Year Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Danielle Hunter Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings: Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp, but won’t practice until his contract is resolved
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
1425039203.0
NFL
Michael Thomas Expected To Be Full Participant In Training Camp
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
Arrow to top