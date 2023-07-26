Chicago Bears Sign Cole Kmet To A Four-Year Extension

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year contract extension worth up to $50 million.

Another deal: Bears and TE Cole Kmet reached agreement on a four-year, $50 million extension, including $32.8 million guaranteed and $20 million in new first-year cash, per me and @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2023

This contract extension makes him in the top 10 of the highest paid tight ends in the NFL. Kmet was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Notre Dame, a college that has produced many talented NFL players.

In his first three seasons, Kmet has a career 138 receptions, 1399 yards and 9 touchdowns. These are not eye-popping stats, but Kmet is considered a solid all-around tight end. The Bears have now locked up a critical target for their quarterback Justin Fields.

The contract extension comes as no surprise to many Bears supporters. Kmet has quickly established himself as a key player on the team. His raw talent, impressive athleticism, and strong work ethic have made him an integral part of the Bears’ offensive strategy.

Ever since stepping onto the field, Cole Kmet has been a reliable target for the Bears’ quarterbacks. His ability to make crucial catches in traffic and stretch the field has allowed him to create mismatches against opposing defenses, adding an extra dimension to Chicago’s offense.

With Kmet’s contract extension now secured, the Bears can focus on building a formidable team around their young talent. The combination of Kmet’s skills, along with the emergence of other young stars on the roster, promises an exciting and competitive future for Chicago football. They have already added DJ Moore to this passing attack so this offense can only go up from here after an underwhelming season in 2022.