Jordan Love Called Out By Colin Cowherd: “There’s No Special There”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Jordan Love has some huge shoes to fill this coming season and in the near future as he takes over the quarterback position for the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love Gets Called Out By Colin Cowherd

The team has had a long and storied history of great quarterbacks, especially recently. There have been just two players that have been considered the team’s permanent starter since 1992, and the Packers have been one of the winningest franchises in the league over that span.

But there will be a changing of the guard this season. The relationship between superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team had deteriorated over the years, despite deep playoff runs and Rodgers winning MVP awards in his late-30s. It got to the point where the team had to make some serious financial sacrifices in order to get him off of the team, eventually shipping him off to New York to play for the Jets.

Love is the next man up. Having been second on the depth chart behind one of the greatest to ever play the game, the now-4th year quarterback has seen very limited regular season action. He has started just one game and appeared in 10, completing 50 of his 83 passes for 606 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with 3 interceptions.

Packers With Low Expectations For 2023

Love will use the 2023 preseason as a way to hone his skills and shed off any of the nerves and issues that come with taking over the job of such a prominent player. But according to one prominent talking head, his performance against the Bengals over the weekend wasn’t good enough, and he as has been called out by Colin Cowherd for his unfortunate play.

He is what I was told throughout the offseason what he would be. He’s a game manager. There’s no special there…If you’re still wearing floaties, Year 4 in the pool, you’re not Michael Phelps. In fact, maybe swimming is not for you.

Cowherd goes on to describe what he saw during the Packers preseason game, which included Jordan Love missing a wide open tight end from a clean pocket on a third down. Cowherd referred to the play as a “lay up”, even for college quarterbacks.

The expectations aren’t very high from the oddsmakers, either. The Packers will enter the year with an over/under win total of 7.5, and Super Bowl odds of +6000.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

