Premier League legend Joe Cole has claimed Chelsea need to add experienced players to their ranks and named Real Madrid veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as potential summer targets.

Chelsea Have Struggled To Live Up To Expectations This Season

Despite spending well over $1 billion on recruits since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022, Chelsea have not managed to impress on the pitch. They are currently toiling in 11th place in the Premier League rankings and lost the Carabao Cup final to an injury-stricken Liverpool side. They can save their season by winning the FA Cup, but with Manchester City standing in their way in the semi-finals, it will take a herculean effort to go through.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged fans to be patient with the team, saying they are young and need time to find their footing. Cole believes the Pensioners can expedite their growth by adding a couple of experienced players to their ranks, and he does not see anyone better than Real Madrid duo Modric and Kroos.

Joe Cole Tips Mauricio Pochettino To Keep Tabs On Real Madrid Duo Luka Modric & Toni Kroos

The Chelsea legend, who will play in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 9, revealed what he would have done if he had been in Pochettino’s shoes. Speaking on talkSPORT, the Englishman said (via The Daily Mail):

“I’d be looking to maybe bring in some experienced players to set the tone.

“Does Luka Modric want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year? He’s still doing bits at Real Madrid. How much has he helped [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Federico] Valverde? He would have had such an influence on them as players.”

Turning his attention to Kroos, Cole added:

“Toni Kroos is 34 but does he want to test himself at his age, coming over here and helping out this young squad?”

Both Modric and Kroos will become free agents on June 30, 2024. The pair have played 329 matches together since Kroos moved to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in 2014, winning three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, amongst other honors.