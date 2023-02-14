João Félix Tops List of Biggest Market Value Losers in Football Season 2022/23

Many football stars saw their market value plummet this season, whether because of the transfer flop, someone who struggled for form or an aging player. However, some names stand out.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, João Félix tops the list of biggest market value losers in football season 2022/23, with his valuation plunging by €20 million since July last year.

Félix`s Market Value Halved in Two Years

The Portuguese forward became Chelsea’s fourth January signing, joining Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos, after Atletico allowed Felix to leave on a six-month loan due to his difficult relationship with Diego Simeone. The Blues paid the €11 million loan fee plus wages for the 23-year-old.

The TransferMarkt data show João Félix tops the unfamous list of biggest market value losers this football season. In January 2021, Félix’s valuation stood at its highest level of €100 million. However, by the end of the year, his market value dipped by 40% to €60 million. After rising to €70 million by mid-2022, the market value of the Portuguese forward dropped again by €20 million in the past six months, the biggest decrease this football season.

Wilfred Ndidi ranked as the second-largest market value loser this season, with a €20 million drop. In June last year, the valuation of Leicester City’s defensive midfielder stood at €60 million; now it’s €40 million. His teammate Caglar Söyüncü ranked as the third-biggest market value loser, with an €18 million drop this season. Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho follows with a €15 million loss.

After leading the chart of the biggest market value losers, with a huge €30 million valuation drop last year, Romelu Lukaku now stands in fifth place. The TransferMarkt data show the market value of the 29-year-old dropped by another €15 million after the season-long loan to Chelsea.

Three out of Ten Biggest Market Value Losers Play in Leicester City

Analyzed by clubs, statistics show three out of the ten biggest market value losers this season play in Premier League’s Leicester City. Besides Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Söyüncü, who collectively lost €38 million this season, their teammate Youri Tielemans also ranked on this infamous list. Statistics show the 25-year-old Belgian player saw his valuation drop by €15 million since the season started, falling from €55 million to €40 million.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid all have one player on the list of biggest market value losers.