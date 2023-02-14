Featured

João Félix Tops List of Biggest Market Value Losers in Football Season 2022/23

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
2 min read
Joao Felix market value drop-SportsLens.com
Joao Felix market value drop-SportsLens.com

Many football stars saw their market value plummet this season, whether because of the transfer flop, someone who struggled for form or an aging player. However, some names stand out.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, João Félix tops the list of biggest market value losers in football season 2022/23, with his valuation plunging by €20 million since July last year.

Félix`s Market Value Halved in Two Years

The Portuguese forward became Chelsea’s fourth January signing, joining Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos, after Atletico allowed Felix to leave on a six-month loan due to his difficult relationship with Diego Simeone. The Blues paid the €11 million loan fee plus wages for the 23-year-old.

The TransferMarkt data show João Félix tops the unfamous list of biggest market value losers this football season. In January 2021, Félix’s valuation stood at its highest level of €100 million. However, by the end of the year, his market value dipped by 40% to €60 million. After rising to €70 million by mid-2022, the market value of the Portuguese forward dropped again by €20 million in the past six months, the biggest decrease this football season.

Wilfred Ndidi ranked as the second-largest market value loser this season, with a €20 million drop. In June last year, the valuation of Leicester City’s defensive midfielder stood at €60 million; now it’s €40 million. His teammate Caglar Söyüncü ranked as the third-biggest market value loser, with an €18 million drop this season. Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho follows with a €15 million loss.

After leading the chart of the biggest market value losers, with a huge €30 million valuation drop last year, Romelu Lukaku now stands in fifth place. The TransferMarkt data show the market value of the 29-year-old dropped by another €15 million after the season-long loan to Chelsea.

Three out of Ten Biggest Market Value Losers Play in Leicester City

Analyzed by clubs, statistics show three out of the ten biggest market value losers this season play in Premier League’s Leicester City. Besides Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Söyüncü, who collectively lost €38 million this season, their teammate Youri Tielemans also ranked on this infamous list. Statistics show the 25-year-old Belgian player saw his valuation drop by €15 million since the season started, falling from €55 million to €40 million.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid all have one player on the list of biggest market value losers.

Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec
Author Image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
App revenue in 2024-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST Mobile Apps to Become Half a Trillion Dollars Industry in 2024

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  9h
Super Bowl average secondary market ticket price-SportsLens.com
Featured
Super Bowl Average Secondary Market Ticket Price Almost Tripled in a Decade and hit $9,915 in 2023
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Feb 5 2023

The National Football League (NFL) championship game, Super Bowl LVII, is ready to kick off this Sunday, and around 70,000 football fans will watch the match between AFC champion Kansas…

Top attacking duos in football-Sportslens.com
Featured
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden Top Attacking Duo in Football with 32 Scored Goals, Eight More than Neymar and Kylian Mbappé
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 30 2023

World football history has been filled with outstanding duos, showing almost telepathic partnerships which led to countless goals. Today, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all have…

Online gamers in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
Over 1.1 billion People to Play Online Games in 2023; 100M More than a Year Ago
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 23 2023
Google play apps-SportsLens.com
Featured
The Number of Low-Quality Apps in Google Play Store Jumped by 80,000 Year-over-Year
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 22 2023
Top-grossing mobile games in 2022-SportsLens.com
Featured
Five Top-Grossing Mobile Games Raked in $7.2B Last Year, $400M more than in 2021
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 18 2023
2022 FIFA World Cup fastest players-SportsLens.com
Featured
Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana the Fastest Player in 2022 FIFA World Cup, with a Speed of 35.7 km/h
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jan 9 2023
Arrow to top