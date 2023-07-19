NFL

Jets: WR Denzel Mims will be released if New York cannot find a trade partner soon

Zach Wolpin
In the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets drafted WR Denzel Mims in the second round. The six-foot-three Baylor product has not lived up to the hype in New York. His best season came as a rookie and the 25-year-old might not be with the Jets much longer. 

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the Jets plan to release Mims soon if they cannot find a trade partner. The team excused him from reporting to the start of training camp today. Only further indications that they will soon cut their ties with Mims.

Denzel Mims has likely already played his last game with the New York Jets


This offseason, the Jets’ WR core has seen drastic changes. Elijah Moore was traded to the Browns and Braxton Berrios was released by New York. With Aaron Rodgers as QB1 for the Jets this season, they’ve brought in former Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman. Additionally, they signed Rodgers’ former teammates from the Packers, Allan Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Denzel Mims is not a part of their future plans at WR and he’ll be released very soon if a trade partner is not found. In his three seasons with the Jets, Mims never scored a touchdown. His best season came as a rookie in 2020 when he had 23 catches for 357 receiving yards.


Over the last two seasons with the Jets, Mims has 19 total catches for 319 yards. He’s been the topic of trade discussion for the New York Jets since the 2021 trade deadline. In August 2022, Mims requested a trade from the Jets, but no deal ever materialized.

Reports say that the Cowboys, Panthers, Seahawks, and Vikings all reach out with some interest in Mims. The Jets were seeking at least a fourth-round pick in a trade. Rich Cimini of ESPN noted that there is some optimism that Mims’ time with the Jets could end in a trade.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
