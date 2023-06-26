NFL

Against Their Will, The New York Jets Will Be This Year's Hard Knocks Team

The NFL has been having trouble choosing a team to be featured on the 2023 version of HBO’s Hard Knocks. But according to reports from Mike Florio, the New York Jets will be the selected franchise, and it comes against their will.

New York Jets Will Be Hard Knocks Team In 2023

There have been no volunteers this year to allow cameras to document their training camp and pre-season. Under NFL criteria, there are four teams that could be required to do the show this year. The Saints, Jets, Bears, and Commanders all fit the bill of not having a new head coach, having missed the postseason in each of the last two years, and who have not been featured on the show in the last decade.

The Jets and their head coach have publicly shown a lack of interest in being the chosen team. There is plenty of interest surrounding New York with the addition of Aaron Rodgers and their ascent to Super Bowl hopefuls, and there will be enough prying eyes throughout July and August as it is.

But they are an undeniably interesting team, and the Jets would certainly be a top pick for fans. The league reportedly asked the other 28 teams for a volunteer, but all declined, including the Detroit Lions for a chance at their second-straight appearance.

Jets Had Success During Previous Appearance On The Show

The New York Jets are not a true stranger to the Hard Knocks process, as they were a part of one of the more memorable iterations of the show. Cameras and microphones followed Rex Ryan and the 2010 team, which featured both comedic and passionate moments from some of the characters in the locker room.

It was a season that is remembered fondly by Jets fans, as it was one of the few successful years that they have ever had. They got to know the ins and outs of the team before the season began, and they were able to make it all the way to the AFC Championship game before coming up short to Pittsburgh.

The camera crews may be an unwelcomed sight for players and coaches at training camp, but Hard Knocks could have some of their highest ratings this year if they do in fact feature the Jets.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
