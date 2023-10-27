NFL

Jets’ Dalvin Cook is reportedly frustrated with his role in New York over their first six games

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Dalvin Cook Jets pic
Dalvin Cook Jets pic

When the Jets signed Dalvin Cook this offseason, many thought he would split carries with Breece Hall. Through New York’s first six games that has not been the case. Hall is the clear-cut RB1 for the Jets and Cook’s playing time has slowly been decreasing. 

According to reports, Cook is not happy with his role on the Jets this season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that Cook mentioned speaking with his agents about the idea of a trade. However, he has not spoken with GM Joe Douglas about it yet. Those discussions could happen very soon with the trade deadline looming. They have until next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST to move Cook in a trade.

Dalvin Cook has had an incredibly slow start to his career with the Jets


There’s no question that Dalvin Cook feels he’s being underutilized by the Jets in 2023. He’s a player who had rushed for over 1,100+ yards in each of his last four seasons with the Vikings. Additionally, he made the Pro Bowl for four consecutive years as well. Cook’s season-high in rushing yards came in Week 1 vs. the Bills when he had 33 yards.

Since then, the highest he’s put up was 23 yards against the Broncos. In New York’s win in Week 6 vs. the Eagles, Cook only carried the ball three times and had 12 yards. With his limited production, Cook has been rumored in trade speculation. When speaking to the media, the Pro Bowl RB said he’s not asking for a trade but wants what’s “best for everybody.”


It’s been hard for Cook to prove his worth to the Jets with the limited carries he’s gotten through the first six games. Cook doesn’t have a rush longer than 10 yards this season. He is ranked 44th out of 44 qualifying players in terms of yards per carry with (2.8). His teammate Breece Hall leads the NFL with (6.5) yards per attempt this season. That just proves that Cook is not getting a fair chance this season with the Jets. You can’t blame him for not turning down the rumors of a possible trade.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  52min
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  53min

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and finished the game for…

px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New York Jets made some noise before their bye week, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dominating performance from their defense. They are something of a pleasant surprise,…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Titans Rumors: NFL insiders think teams could try and make a deal with Tennessee for Derrick Henry before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top