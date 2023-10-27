When the Jets signed Dalvin Cook this offseason, many thought he would split carries with Breece Hall. Through New York’s first six games that has not been the case. Hall is the clear-cut RB1 for the Jets and Cook’s playing time has slowly been decreasing.

According to reports, Cook is not happy with his role on the Jets this season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that Cook mentioned speaking with his agents about the idea of a trade. However, he has not spoken with GM Joe Douglas about it yet. Those discussions could happen very soon with the trade deadline looming. They have until next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST to move Cook in a trade.

Dalvin Cook has had an incredibly slow start to his career with the Jets

Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, admitting he’s frustrated in a reduced role with the New York Jets, said Thursday he will speak to his agent and general manager Joe Douglas about the possibility of a trade. More via @RichCimini:https://t.co/3qQPrAarzZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023



There’s no question that Dalvin Cook feels he’s being underutilized by the Jets in 2023. He’s a player who had rushed for over 1,100+ yards in each of his last four seasons with the Vikings. Additionally, he made the Pro Bowl for four consecutive years as well. Cook’s season-high in rushing yards came in Week 1 vs. the Bills when he had 33 yards.

Since then, the highest he’s put up was 23 yards against the Broncos. In New York’s win in Week 6 vs. the Eagles, Cook only carried the ball three times and had 12 yards. With his limited production, Cook has been rumored in trade speculation. When speaking to the media, the Pro Bowl RB said he’s not asking for a trade but wants what’s “best for everybody.”

The New York Jets Dalvin Cook is reportedly not happy with is role with the team. Two teams to watch at the trade deadline are the Browns and Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/8bz5DWyiqG — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 26, 2023



It’s been hard for Cook to prove his worth to the Jets with the limited carries he’s gotten through the first six games. Cook doesn’t have a rush longer than 10 yards this season. He is ranked 44th out of 44 qualifying players in terms of yards per carry with (2.8). His teammate Breece Hall leads the NFL with (6.5) yards per attempt this season. That just proves that Cook is not getting a fair chance this season with the Jets. You can’t blame him for not turning down the rumors of a possible trade.