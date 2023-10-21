NFL

New York Jets Rumors: The Dalvin Cook Experiment Has Been A Failure

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Dalvin Cook was one of the biggest names on the open market during the 2023 NFL off-season. He had been one of the most productive backs in the league over the last 4 years, qualifying for the Pro Bowl in each and totaling 30 touchdowns in two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He was a hot commodity, and was hosted for interviews with each of the AFC East teams before eventually signing with the New York Jets after a long, drawn-out process.

Jets News: Dalvin Cook Is On The Trade Block

The Miami Dolphins were the favorite to land Cook throughout the process, but they ultimately missed on him and settled for the running backs that they already had on their roster and under contract. Based on Cook’s performance through the first six games of the year, it looks like Mike McDaniel and company may have dodged a bullet.

One of the reasons why a Dalvin Cook signing took so long was the discussion of money. Running backs had their issues over the off-season with their pay grade and perhaps rightfully so, and there was skepticism about the kind of money that Cook was demanding. But the Jets took the plunge, signing him to a one-year deal and forking over $7 million in order to do so.

It hasn’t worked out the way that the Jets had planned. Through six games, Cook has amassed just 109 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. He hasn’t seen double-digit carries since Week 1, and had fewer than 20 rushing yards in 4 of his last 5 games.

Breece Hall Has Emerged As Team’s Feature Back

Cook’s usage has dropped significantly as well. After playing 50% of the snaps against the Bills in the opening game of the season, he has played in 25% or less in each of the last four, including just 9 total snaps in last Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The carries have gone to second-year back Breece Hall, who has proved that he is the feature (and future) tailback for the Jets. Hall has seen his usage increase each week, up to 66% last week from the 31% he saw in Week 1. He has 426 rushing yards so far and has added another 113 through the air.

The relationship between the Jets and Dalvin Cook may be even shorter than the one-year contract that he signed. As The Athletic’s Diana Russini reports, he is available in trade talks ahead of the deadline that comes on October 31st.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
