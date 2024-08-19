The Boston Celtics are up for sale and according to Bill Simmons, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has legitimate interest in buying thee franchise.

Jeff Bezos Interested In Buying Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck decided earlier this summer that it was time to sell the franchise, shortly after Boston won its 18th championship.

There has been reported interest from some of the wealthiest people on the planet since the franchise was put up for sale and the latest billionaire with a rumoured interest is Jeff Bezos.

On a recent podcast, Ringer founder Bill Simmons stirred the Bezos-Celtics pot, saying that the Amazon founder has taken a legitimate interest in buying the Boston franchise.

“In the last few days there’s been some I think legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors.” Simmons said on his podcast.

“Which got me thinking, Jeff Bezos when he’s looking at the Celtics, what is he seeing? What does he want? And I think the only way it makes sense is that it’s one of the crown jewel franchises. That’s why you get it. To him, it would be no different than if you bought this famous gigantic $300 million yacht but I think it’s real that he’s potentially in the mix for this.”

The Celtics were valued $4.7billion by Forbes earlier this year, which makes them the fourth most valuable NBA team in the league after the Knicks, Lakers and Warriors.

Although they were valued at just under $5bn, Simmons believes a bid closer to the $6bn mark would be needed to buy the Celtics.

“The league wants $6 billion for the Celtics (sale). They don’t own their arena. It’s a crazy price but they are probably going to get it. There’s that.”

Bezos is the second most wealthy person in the world right now and acquiring the Celtics would be no problem for the billionaire who has a reported net worth of around $200bn.