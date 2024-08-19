NBA

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Interested In Buying The Boston Celtics According To Bill Simmons

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
jeff bezos
jeff bezos

The Boston Celtics are up for sale and according to Bill Simmons, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has legitimate interest in buying thee franchise.

Jeff Bezos Interested In Buying Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck decided earlier this summer that it was time to sell the franchise, shortly after Boston won its 18th championship.

There has been reported interest from some of the wealthiest people on the planet since the franchise was put up for sale and the latest billionaire with a rumoured interest is Jeff Bezos.

On a recent podcast, Ringer founder Bill Simmons stirred the Bezos-Celtics pot, saying that the Amazon founder has taken a legitimate interest in buying the Boston franchise.

“In the last few days there’s been some I think legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors.” Simmons said on his podcast.

“Which got me thinking, Jeff Bezos when he’s looking at the Celtics, what is he seeing? What does he want? And I think the only way it makes sense is that it’s one of the crown jewel franchises. That’s why you get it. To him, it would be no different than if you bought this famous gigantic $300 million yacht but I think it’s real that he’s potentially in the mix for this.”

The Celtics were valued $4.7billion by Forbes earlier this year, which makes them the fourth most valuable NBA team in the league after the Knicks, Lakers and Warriors.

Although they were valued at just under $5bn, Simmons believes a bid closer to the $6bn mark would be needed to buy the Celtics.

“The league wants $6 billion for the Celtics (sale). They don’t own their arena. It’s a crazy price but they are probably going to get it. There’s that.”

Bezos is the second most wealthy person in the world right now and acquiring the Celtics would be no problem for the billionaire who has a reported net worth of around $200bn.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
jeff bezos
NBA

LATEST Jeff Bezos Reportedly Interested In Buying The Boston Celtics According To Bill Simmons

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Jalen Brunson Knicks pic
NBA
Jalen Brunson Reveals Why He Took Pay Cut In New York Knicks Contract Extension
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024

On a recent podcast with teammate Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson revealed the real reason why he took a pay cut in New York next year and Knicks fans will love…

Patty Mills Hawks pic
NBA
Veteran PG Patty Mills is signing a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2024

In 2023-24, the Utah Jazz finished 31-51. That was their worst record in the regular seasons since 25 wins back in 2013-14. Additionally, the Jazz were 12th of 15 teams…

LeBron KD and Steph Team USA pic
NBA
Team USA will face France in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jaylen Brown Celtics pic
NBA
Grant Hill says he will consider Jaylen Brown for the 2028 Olympic basketball team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Lauri Markkanen Jazz pic
NBA
Lauri Markkanen is signing a five-year, $238 million extension with the Utah Jazz
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024
Gordon Hayward pic
NBA
Veteran SF Gordan Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 01 2024
Arrow to top