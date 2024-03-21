NFL

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Five different QBs played at least one game for the Browns in 2023. The team was hit hard with injuries and Cleveland had to adjust on the fly. Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jeff Driskel, and Joe Flacco all took the field as Cleveland’s QB. Only two of those five players are still on the roster this offseason. 

Deshaun Watson will be their starter in 2024 and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is buried in the depth chart. Former Ravens QB Tyler Huntley signed with the Browns this offseason. However, the team did sign Jameis Winston to a one-year deal this offseason. The former Saint is embracing his role this offseason as backup to Watson. He’s willing to be patient and wait for his opportunity.

How many games will Jameis Winston play for the Browns in 2024?


After four seasons in New Orleans, Jameis Winston has signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Browns. Winston was searching for the right opportunity and he felt Cleveland was his best fit. Speaking to the media, the veteran QB made it clear that he will be Deshaun Watson’s backup next season. Winston explained how he’ll embrace not being the starter and work hard to help Watson in any way he can.  His main goal is to be a good teammate. Nobody loves the game of football more than Jameis Winston.

Winston’s last full season as a starter was in 2019 with the Buccaneers. It was his final season with the team before moving on to the Saints. He threw for 33 touchdowns and led the NFL with 30 interceptions. That’s the classic Jameis Winston experience. The 30-year-old is capable of throwing for four touchdowns in a game. However, he’ll likely have at least two picks with how aggressive he plays. Cleveland needs that kind of experience off the bench if Deshaun Watson misses time.


The opportunity for Winston to start next season for the Browns might not be there in Week 1. That doesn’t mean the former Pro Bowl QB won’t be ready for his chance. Backups need to be ready to come into the game at a minute’s notice. The Browns are lucky to have an experienced backup like Jameis Winston. In his nine-year career, Winston has made 34 starts. He made zero starts for New Orleans in 2023 but played in seven of their games. Now, the 30-year-old is with the Browns and will backup Deshaun Watson in 2024.

