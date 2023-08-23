NFL

Jamal Adams will be activated off the PUP list this week after missing nearly the entire 2022 season

Zach Wolpin
Since trading with the Jets for Jamal Adams, the Seahawks haven’t seen him play a full season yet. In Week 1 of the 2o22 season, Adams suffered a quad injury and missed the rest of the year. The 27-year-old had nearly a full year to rehab from that injury and his return is on the horizon. 

According to head coach Pete Carroll, the team is planning to activate Adma off the PUP list by Thursday. This is a step in the right direction for a player who’s been riddled with injuries since coming to Seattle. Adams and the Seahawks are looking to avoid any major injuries in the 2023 season.

Pete Carroll said Jamal Adams will not practice fully once he’s activated off the PUP


Speaking to the media in the afternoon yesterday, Pete Carroll said there’s a chance that Adams will make a return today. He said that the team has had discussions about that. Even if he doesn’t return today, Carroll said that Adams will be back by Thursday. Adams will not practice fully, but he will be able to take part in walk-throughs.

He suffered a torn quad in Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos last season. Since joining the Seahawks in 2020, Adams hasn’t played more than 12 games in a season. During the 2021 training camp, Adams signed a four-year extension with the Seahawks with an annual average value of $17.5 million.


With Adams still not fully practicing, the Seahawks have been using Julian Love as the other starting safety alongside Qunadre Diggs. When Adams is back and ready to go, the team plans to use all three players on the field at the same time. Love was acquired as a free agent this offseason after starting his career with the Giants. One of those three players will play that hybrid linebacker/safety role that a lot of teams like to use. Seattle has one of the strongest secondaries in the NFL this season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

