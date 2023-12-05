Jaguars Miss Chance At First Place, Lose Lawrence To Injury

The games are becoming more and more meaningful around the NFL as we enter the later weeks of the 2023 season, and Monday Night Football’s contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars was no different. One team entered the game clinging on to their playoff hopes, and trusting their backup quarterback to get them there. The other had a chance to take over first place in the AFC with a win, but finished the game with their backup under center as well.

Lawrence Goes Down In Fourth Quarter, Jaguars Downed In Overtime

#Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has no updates tonight on QB Trevor Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/gjGxaLAwfy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 5, 2023

One of the biggest developments of the night was the injury to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. During the fourth quarter, he had his ankle rolled up on and was twisted awkwardly, and crumbled to the turf in frustration when he tried to put weight on his leg.

CJ Bethard, Jacksonville’s backup, came into the game with his team trailing by 3 points and needing a score to keep the game and their shot at the #1 seed alive. Bethard delivered in a big way, leading his team 53 yards down the field for a chance at a game-tying field goal, which was converted by Brandon McManus.

The Jaguars were unable to come up with a score on the opening drive of overtime, leaving time for Jake Browning and the Bengals needing just a field goal to win the game. Browning was as impressive as he was all game, orchestrating a drive that started on Cincinnati’s own 28-yard line. It ended on the Jaguars 30, where Evan McPherson hit the game winning field goal to secure the victory for the Bengals.

Bengals Still Alive With Huge Game Looming

Bengals’ QB Jake Browning: 32-of-37 passing, 354 yards, two total touchdowns. And his first NFL win. “It’s been a long time since I won a game,” he told @saltersl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

With the win, the Bengals improve to 6-6 on the season and keep their slim postseason hopes alive, which were at 10% entering the weekend. They’ll have to win most of their remaining games to even have a shot, and will have a big matchup with the Colts next weekend with a chance to make serious moves.

The Jaguars are holding their collective breath for the diagnosis on their quarterback. The injury to Lawrence looked nothing short of serious, and much of their promising season will hinge on whether he is able to play again and when. Instead of finishing the night in first place and in control of their own destiny for home field advantage in the playoffs, Jacksonville is now in 4th place at the end of the week. They, too, will have an important in-conference game this coming weekend, with a date against the Cleveland Browns on the schedule.