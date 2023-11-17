NFL

Who Is Jake Browning? The New Starting QB For The Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The roller coaster ride that is the 2023 NFL season continues for the Cincinnati Bengals. They entered Thursday night’s game against the Ravens with hopes of making a serious move up the board in the AFC North, a chance to move to 6-4 and to within a half fame of the division lead. But things didn’t go the way that they’d planned, and no more than 18 hours after the conclusion of the 34-20 defeat, it looks as though the season is unraveling completely for the Bengals.

Bengals: Joe Burrow Is Out For The Season

During the game, star quarterback Joe Burrow began to feel noticeable discomfort with his throwing hand. He completed some on-field passes and even threw a touchdown, but was seen grimacing and clutching at his right wrist after the score. While on the sideline, Burrow attempted to make some practice throws to test out the injury, but was unable to grip the football and cameras caught him experiencing some serious pain as he walked off the field and into the tunnel.

The worst fears were realized for Bengals fans on Friday. Just before 3pm, it was announced that Joe Burrow would miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn ligament in his wrist.

It is a debilitating blow for a team that was in a position to make a run at a postseason spot. They will be forced to turn to Jake Browning, who, before Thursday night, had thrown just one pass in his NFL career.

Who Is Jake Browning?

After playing his college days at Washington, Browning went undrafted in 2019. He was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and spent two seasons on the team’s roster, but never saw any in-game action. In September 2021, Browning joined the Bengals’ practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract after the season, but was still buried on the depth chart and didn’t see any playing time.

In training camp, he was able to beat out Trevor Siemian to win the backup job behind Joe Burrow, who entered the year experiencing some leg issues that may have contributed to the slow start for the Bengals.

But it will be Jake Browning’s team the rest of the way, barring Cincinnati signing a veteran to come in and attempt to lead them on a playoff push. In relief of Burrow in Thursday’s game, Browning completed 8 of 14 of his passes for 68 yards, and he threw for one touchdown and no interceptions.

The next game for the Bengals will be their Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
