Jaguars Injury Report: Christian Kirk (core) needs surgery and will miss roughly 6-8 weeks for Jacksonville

Zach Wolpin
On MNF in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a few of their top offensive players suffer injuries. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a high ankle sprain and his status for Week 14 is unknown. Standout WR Christian Kirk suffered a core muscle injury and fell to the ground without being hit. 

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kirk will miss roughly 6-8 weeks. He needs surgery to repair his core muscle, meaning Jacksonville will be losing one of their top receivers. If all goes well, Kirk could be back in time for the AFC Championship or the Super Bowl. The Jaguars would have to make it that far for that to even be a possibility.

Jacksonville’s #1 WR is now Calvin Ridley after Christian Kirk’s injury in Week 13


In 12 games played for the Jaguars this season, Christian Kirk was leading the team with (787) receiving yards. He also had the second-most receiving touchdowns (3) and catches (57) for Jacksonville in 2023. Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk built chemistry last season when the WR had a career-high in receiving yards (1,108) and touchdowns (8). Kirk was on pace to have similar numbers, but that is not going to happen.

Without Kirk, the Jaguars will turn to Calvin Ridley as their true WR1. It’s a role that Ridley is more than capable of handling. Jacksonville has a lot of mouths to feed on offense and that’s resulted in fewer targets for Ridley. However, he’s made the most of his opportunities and has been trending upward over the last month. The 28-year-old will see an increased target share over the final five games of the season for the Jaguars.


If Trevor Lawrence does end up missing a few games, Jacksonville’s offense could be in trouble. The former #1 overall pick is a dymanic playmaker and cannot easily be replaced. We’ve seen nearly half the teams in the league this season deal with an injury to their starting QB. Jacksonville is just the latest team it’s happened to. C.J. Beathard will start in Week 14 vs. the Browns if Lawrence is unable to play.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

