Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United and Juventus are in talks over the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The Englishman, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is also open to leaving Manchester for Turin.

Sancho had a public fallout with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in September. As a result, Sancho lost his first-team privileges and spent the last few months of the year training individually. In January, Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund and looked right at home, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League final. Many expected Dortmund to buy the player permanently this summer, but the move did not materialize.

Unlike last summer, there is no tension between Ten Hag and Sancho, with the coach publicly praising the Englishman in a recent interview. However, since United needs to raise funds and Sancho is not an integral member of the team, his future is up in the air, with Juventus showing the most interest in signing him.

Discussing Sancho’s future, Romano disclosed in his Daily Briefing column:

“Sancho has always been one to watch, and Juventus remain in contact with the agents of the player and with Manchester United. For Juventus, obviously the formula has to be a different kind of formula compared to what Manchester United wanted.

“Manchester United were thinking of a permanent transfer but Juventus will not do a permanent deal in the final days, so it has to be a loan with a buy option clause with the salary to be discussed.”

He added:

“That’s because Juventus will not cover the entire salary of Jadon Sancho, so that exchange is still ongoing. Let’s see what Juventus will decide to do.

“In general, the Sancho situation is still open because he could leave Man United – and the reason why Sancho was not in the squad is that he’s also open to leaving Man United.”

Sancho has scored 12 goals in 83 games since joining United for a massive €85 million ($95.03 million) fee in the summer of 2021. His contract with the Red Devils runs out in June 2026.